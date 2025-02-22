  1. Residential Customers
blue News readers show their pictures This is how beautiful spring is announcing itself in Switzerland

Dominik Müller

22.2.2025

Spring pictures
Spring pictures. The sun shines brightly over Lake Zurich.

The sun shines brightly over Lake Zurich.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Spring pictures. But there are also beautiful lakes elsewhere: view of Lake Constance from Arbon TG.

But there are also beautiful lakes elsewhere: view of Lake Constance from Arbon TG.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Spring pictures. The first tender wild garlic is already here.

The first tender wild garlic is already here.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Spring pictures. Even the insects seem to think it's spring.

Even the insects seem to think it's spring.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Spring pictures. In Oderbuchsiten SO, snow is definitely no longer an issue.

In Oderbuchsiten SO, snow is definitely no longer an issue.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Spring pictures. The sky was already clear during the night. Lake Thun and the Niesen are in the best light even without the sun.

The sky was already clear during the night. Lake Thun and the Niesen are in the best light even without the sun.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

This weekend, the weather is warm and beautiful for the first time in 2025. Numerous blue News readers send us their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.

22.02.2025, 12:39

The meteorological start of spring may not be until March 1, but this weekend winter already seems a long way off. Numerous blue News readers have sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - you can find all the information here.