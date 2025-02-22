Spring pictures The sun shines brightly over Lake Zurich. Image: blue News Leserreporter But there are also beautiful lakes elsewhere: view of Lake Constance from Arbon TG. Image: blue News Leserreporter The first tender wild garlic is already here. Image: blue News Leserreporter Even the insects seem to think it's spring. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Oderbuchsiten SO, snow is definitely no longer an issue. Image: blue News Leserreporter The sky was already clear during the night. Lake Thun and the Niesen are in the best light even without the sun. Image: blue News Leserreporter Spring pictures The sun shines brightly over Lake Zurich. Image: blue News Leserreporter But there are also beautiful lakes elsewhere: view of Lake Constance from Arbon TG. Image: blue News Leserreporter The first tender wild garlic is already here. Image: blue News Leserreporter Even the insects seem to think it's spring. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Oderbuchsiten SO, snow is definitely no longer an issue. Image: blue News Leserreporter The sky was already clear during the night. Lake Thun and the Niesen are in the best light even without the sun. Image: blue News Leserreporter

This weekend, the weather is warm and beautiful for the first time in 2025. Numerous blue News readers send us their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.

Dominik Müller

The meteorological start of spring may not be until March 1, but this weekend winter already seems a long way off. Numerous blue News readers have sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - you can find all the information here.