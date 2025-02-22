The sun shines brightly over Lake Zurich.
But there are also beautiful lakes elsewhere: view of Lake Constance from Arbon TG.
The first tender wild garlic is already here.
Even the insects seem to think it's spring.
In Oderbuchsiten SO, snow is definitely no longer an issue.
The sky was already clear during the night. Lake Thun and the Niesen are in the best light even without the sun.
This weekend, the weather is warm and beautiful for the first time in 2025. Numerous blue News readers send us their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.
The meteorological start of spring may not be until March 1, but this weekend winter already seems a long way off. Numerous blue News readers have sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - you can find all the information here.