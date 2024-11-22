  1. Residential Customers
blue News readers show their pictures This is how beautiful the onset of winter is in Switzerland

Sven Ziegler

22.11.2024

Dreamlike morning atmosphere at Lake Hallwil.
Dreamlike morning atmosphere at Lake Hallwil.
blue News Leserreporter

Winter is here. Numerous blue News readers send us their most beautiful pictures. Click through the gallery now.

22.11.2024, 10:56

22.11.2024, 11:06

blue News wants your snow pictures. Whether on the snow-covered roads (not while driving, please) or on a winter walk, we want to see your photos. Simply send them to us by e-mail by clicking here. Please tell us where you took the photo.

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024
Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Ice Queen Elsa has worked her magic - winter is here.

Ice Queen Elsa has worked her magic - winter is here.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. The first little snowman stands on a balcony in Horw LU

The first little snowman stands on a balcony in Horw LU

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. A blue News reader reporter sends wintry greetings from near Lucerne.

A blue News reader reporter sends wintry greetings from near Lucerne.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Snowy landscape in Siebnen SZ.

Snowy landscape in Siebnen SZ.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. There is also a lot of snow in Donzhausen TG.

There is also a lot of snow in Donzhausen TG.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Tables and benches are completely covered in snow in Kreuzlingen TG.

Tables and benches are completely covered in snow in Kreuzlingen TG.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. There is also a lot of snow in Aargau.

There is also a lot of snow in Aargau.

Image: blue News

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Fantastic morning atmosphere on Lake Hallwil.

Fantastic morning atmosphere on Lake Hallwil.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Schaffhausen wakes up under a blanket of snow.

Schaffhausen wakes up under a blanket of snow.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Lots of snow in Reichenburg SZ

Lots of snow in Reichenburg SZ

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. In Schachen LU, a reader reporter can no longer get out onto his terrace.

In Schachen LU, a reader reporter can no longer get out onto his terrace.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Snow also in Minusio TI

Snow also in Minusio TI

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. The Dalmatian pelican doesn't like the snow.

The Dalmatian pelican doesn't like the snow.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. This cat is also rather skeptical.

This cat is also rather skeptical.

Image: blue News

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. In general, the four-legged friends don't seem to be a fan of the snow.

In general, the four-legged friends don't seem to be a fan of the snow.

Image: blue News

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Lots of fresh snow also at the foot of the Pilatus in Kriens LU

Lots of fresh snow also at the foot of the Pilatus in Kriens LU

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. It has also snowed in Wengen BE.

It has also snowed in Wengen BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Beautiful morning atmosphere in Safenwil AG

Beautiful morning atmosphere in Safenwil AG

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Lots of snow in the city of Zurich

Lots of snow in the city of Zurich

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. There are no more buses in Bern.

There are no more buses in Bern.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. SBB trains from Zurich main station are running with long delays.

SBB trains from Zurich main station are running with long delays.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. There is snow in Herisau AR.

There is snow in Herisau AR.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Bobsledders are out and about in District 3.

Bobsledders are out and about in District 3.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. It has snowed heavily in Caslano TI.

It has snowed heavily in Caslano TI.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. It has also snowed in Gretzenbach SO.

It has also snowed in Gretzenbach SO.

Image: blue News

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Winter idyll on Thursday in Biel.

Winter idyll on Thursday in Biel.

Image: sda

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. Beautiful snowy atmosphere on Friday in Ruggell FL

Beautiful snowy atmosphere on Friday in Ruggell FL

Image: blue News

Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024. View of the snow-covered city of Zurich

View of the snow-covered city of Zurich

Image: blue News

