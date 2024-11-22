blue News readers show their picturesThis is how beautiful the onset of winter is in Switzerland
Sven Ziegler
22.11.2024
Winter is here. Numerous blue News readers send us their most beautiful pictures. Click through the gallery now.
22.11.2024, 10:56
22.11.2024, 11:06
Sven Ziegler
blue News wants your snow pictures. Whether on the snow-covered roads (not while driving, please) or on a winter walk, we want to see your photos. Simply send them to us by e-mail by clicking here. Please tell us where you took the photo.
Onset of winter in Switzerland November 2024
Ice Queen Elsa has worked her magic - winter is here.
Image: blue News Leserreporterin
The first little snowman stands on a balcony in Horw LU
Image: blue News Leserreporter
A blue News reader reporter sends wintry greetings from near Lucerne.
Image: blue News Leserreporterin
Snowy landscape in Siebnen SZ.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
There is also a lot of snow in Donzhausen TG.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Tables and benches are completely covered in snow in Kreuzlingen TG.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
There is also a lot of snow in Aargau.
Image: blue News
Fantastic morning atmosphere on Lake Hallwil.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Schaffhausen wakes up under a blanket of snow.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Lots of snow in Reichenburg SZ
Image: blue News Leserreporter
In Schachen LU, a reader reporter can no longer get out onto his terrace.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Snow also in Minusio TI
Image: blue News Leserreporter
The Dalmatian pelican doesn't like the snow.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
This cat is also rather skeptical.
Image: blue News
In general, the four-legged friends don't seem to be a fan of the snow.
Image: blue News
Lots of fresh snow also at the foot of the Pilatus in Kriens LU
Image: blue News Leserreporter
It has also snowed in Wengen BE.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Beautiful morning atmosphere in Safenwil AG
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Lots of snow in the city of Zurich
Image: blue News Leserreporter
There are no more buses in Bern.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
SBB trains from Zurich main station are running with long delays.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
There is snow in Herisau AR.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
Bobsledders are out and about in District 3.
Image: blue News Leserreporter
It has snowed heavily in Caslano TI.
Image: blue News Leserreporterin
It has also snowed in Gretzenbach SO.
Image: blue News
Winter idyll on Thursday in Biel.
Image: sda
Beautiful snowy atmosphere on Friday in Ruggell FL
Image: blue News
View of the snow-covered city of Zurich
Image: blue News
