Dreamlike morning atmosphere at Lake Hallwil. blue News Leserreporter

Winter is here. Numerous blue News readers send us their most beautiful pictures. Click through the gallery now.

Sven Ziegler

blue News wants your snow pictures. Whether on the snow-covered roads (not while driving, please) or on a winter walk, we want to see your photos. Simply send them to us by e-mail by clicking here. Please tell us where you took the photo.