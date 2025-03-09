  1. Residential Customers
blue News readers show their pictures This is how beautiful the weekend was in Switzerland

Lea Oetiker

9.3.2025

Spring pictures 2025
Spring pictures 2025. Eggishorn in Goms with a view of the Matterhorn.

Eggishorn in Goms with a view of the Matterhorn.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. Spring on Lake Zurich in Horgen.

Spring on Lake Zurich in Horgen.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. Sunset in Lachen SZ.

Sunset in Lachen SZ.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. Of course, flowers are also a must: Crocuses in a meadow in Riehen.

Of course, flowers are also a must: Crocuses in a meadow in Riehen.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. A spring picture from Schaffhausen.

A spring picture from Schaffhausen.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. It's already in bloom in Rorbas in the Zurich Unterland.

It's already in bloom in Rorbas in the Zurich Unterland.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. This picture was taken by a reader reporter from Lichtenstein.

This picture was taken by a reader reporter from Lichtenstein.

Image: Leserreporterin

Spring pictures 2025. This morning at Lake Hallwil.

This morning at Lake Hallwil.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. And what can't be missing in weather like this? Snowdrops, of course.

And what can't be missing in weather like this? Snowdrops, of course.

Image: Leserreporter

Spring pictures 2025. This is how beautiful it is at Lake Hallwil today.

This is how beautiful it is at Lake Hallwil today.

Image: Leserreporter

The weather is warm and beautiful this weekend. Numerous blue News readers sent us their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.

09.03.2025, 14:41

The weather was really nice on Saturday and Sunday and many blue News readers sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - you can find all the information here.