Eggishorn in Goms with a view of the Matterhorn.
Spring on Lake Zurich in Horgen.
Of course, flowers are also a must: Crocuses in a meadow in Riehen.
A spring picture from Schaffhausen.
It's already in bloom in Rorbas in the Zurich Unterland.
This picture was taken by a reader reporter from Lichtenstein.
This morning at Lake Hallwil.
And what can't be missing in weather like this? Snowdrops, of course.
This is how beautiful it is at Lake Hallwil today.
The weather is warm and beautiful this weekend. Numerous blue News readers sent us their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.
The weather was really nice on Saturday and Sunday and many blue News readers sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - you can find all the information here.