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blue News readers share their pictures This is how beautiful winter is returning to Switzerland

Dominik Müller

26.3.2026

Snow March Eastern Switzerland
Snow March Eastern Switzerland. A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden.

Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Zullwil SO, ...

... Zullwil SO, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Adelboden BE, ...

... Adelboden BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Innertkirchen BE, ...

... Innertkirchen BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland
Snow March Eastern Switzerland. A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden.

Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Zullwil SO, ...

... Zullwil SO, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Adelboden BE, ...

... Adelboden BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

... Gsteigwiler BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. ... Innertkirchen BE, ...

... Innertkirchen BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.

Image: BRK News

Snow March Eastern Switzerland. Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.

Image: BRK News

Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front - snow is falling in some places right down to the lowlands. Numerous blue News readers have sent in their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.

26.03.2026, 10:41

26.03.2026, 10:43

Meteorological spring began on March 1. Nevertheless, Switzerland is currently experiencing wintry conditions. Numerous blue News readers sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - the easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12. Or send us your pictures by e-mail.

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