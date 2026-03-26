Snow March Eastern Switzerland A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd). Image: blue News Leserreporter Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden. Image: blue News Leserreporter The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Zullwil SO, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Adelboden BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Gsteigwiler BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Innertkirchen BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams. Image: BRK News These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions. Image: BRK News Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG. Image: BRK News Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front. Image: BRK News Snow March Eastern Switzerland A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd). Image: blue News Leserreporter Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden. Image: blue News Leserreporter The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Zullwil SO, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Adelboden BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Gsteigwiler BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Innertkirchen BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams. Image: BRK News These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions. Image: BRK News Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG. Image: BRK News Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front. Image: BRK News

Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front - snow is falling in some places right down to the lowlands. Numerous blue News readers have sent in their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.

Dominik Müller

Meteorological spring began on March 1. Nevertheless, Switzerland is currently experiencing wintry conditions. Numerous blue News readers sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - the easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12. Or send us your pictures by e-mail.