A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).
Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden.
The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...
... Innertkirchen BE, ...
and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.
In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.
These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.
Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.
Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.
Snow March Eastern Switzerland
A lot of snow has already fallen above Luchsingen (municipality of Glarus Süd).
Snow-covered Japanese ornamental cherry blossoms in a Glarus garden.
The same applies to the municipalities of Ringgenberg BE, ...
... Innertkirchen BE, ...
and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE.
In Ricken SG, the snowfall led to traffic jams.
These flowers were probably looking forward to more spring-like conditions.
Snow ploughs are also in action in Ricken SG.
Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front.
Switzerland is currently being hit by a cold front - snow is falling in some places right down to the lowlands. Numerous blue News readers have sent in their most beautiful pictures. You can find a selection in the gallery.
Meteorological spring began on March 1. Nevertheless, Switzerland is currently experiencing wintry conditions. Numerous blue News readers sent in their best pictures. Have you also taken a great picture? Then send it to us - the easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12. Or send us your pictures by e-mail.