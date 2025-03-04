A Comparis analysis shows how high car insurance premiums are for young drivers. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

20-year-old drivers in Switzerland pay massively higher insurance premiums than older drivers. The differences can amount to several thousand francs, depending on the place of residence and provider.

Samuel Walder

How much do you pay for your car insurance? A Comparis analysis shows the differences.

20-year-old men in Zurich pay 145% more for Tesla Y insurance than 42-year-olds, while women in Geneva pay 137% more.

Premiums for young drivers vary greatly - in Lausanne, insurance for a Tesla Y costs up to CHF 4,077 more, depending on the provider.

While 42-year-olds have the lowest rates, premiums for 75-year-olds rise again slightly as accident risks increase with age. Show more

Young people have to dig deep into their pockets for car insurance. This is shown by a recent analysis by the online comparison portal comparis.ch. The fully comprehensive premiums in ten urban regions were examined for three age groups (20, 42 and 75 years).

The biggest differences were found for 20-year-olds compared to 42-year-olds. For example, 20-year-old men in Zurich pay 145 percent more to insure a Tesla Y than their 42-year-old counterparts. For women, the difference in Geneva is 137 percent, also for the Tesla Model Y.

"Age plays a key role for insurers when calculating the probability of a claim occurring. Young people are involved in road accidents proportionally more often than older people. This has a direct impact on premiums," explains Comparis mobility expert Adi Kolecic. In addition to age and the vehicle, the place of residence, nationality and individual claims history also influence the premium amount.

Wide ranges within the age categories

Particularly striking: the range between the cheapest and most expensive premiums is enormous. Young men experience the biggest differences, especially with the Tesla Model Y, the best-selling new car in Switzerland in 2024.

A 20-year-old Tesla Y driver in Biel pays up to CHF 3,889 more, depending on the provider. In Lausanne, the difference is as much as 4,077 francs. "The differences between the offers are enormous. Young drivers should compare particularly carefully to avoid paying unnecessarily high costs," advises Kolecic.

The biggest difference in premiums for a VW Golf for young men is 2,020 francs in the city of Ticino. Young women in Lausanne, on the other hand, pay CHF 1,902 more for fully comprehensive insurance for a VW Golf, depending on the provider.

Small gender differences in all age groups

Women pay only slightly lower premiums than men in all age groups. Example: A 20-year-old woman with a VW Golf in Zurich pays an average of CHF 2,099, while a man of the same age pays CHF 2,192. The differences between the sexes also remain relatively small for 42 and 75-year-olds.

"It is surprising that young female drivers do not pay significantly less. Men lead the accident statistics by a wide margin. Male drivers are also clearly overrepresented when it comes to driving license withdrawals," observes Kolecic.

Premiums not always lower for older drivers

From the age of 42, premiums increasingly converge. A man with a Mercedes-Benz GLC in Basel pays CHF 1,388, a woman CHF 1,387. However, premiums for 75-year-olds rise slightly again. A 75-year-old man with a Tesla Y in Zurich pays an average of CHF 1,686, while a 42-year-old man pays CHF 1,374 for the same vehicle.

"It is a widespread misconception that premiums fall continuously with increasing age," explains Kolecic. "While the lowest rates are for 42-year-olds, premiums for older drivers rise again due to increased accident risks with age."