Loïc Hurni dreamed of a cheap apartment in Zurich and paid dearly for it: scammers tricked him with a false apartment ad. He tells blue News about it so that others don't fall into the same trap. A drama in six acts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loïc Hurni explains to blue News how he was ripped off when looking for an apartment in Zurich.

The victims were lured in with false apartment pictures.

Chronicle of a scam: when what was demanded and why. Show more

"It was a shock for me. I also have bills to pay," complains Loïc Hurni. The Swiss man thought he had landed a lucky break on the housing market: "The offer is so nice: you don't really get anything like this in the city of Zurich."

But Hurni is falling for scammers. You're always smarter with hindsight. Hurni now knows that too. He doesn't flinch when the apparent landlady writes in clumsy German.

He also becomes suspicious too late when the supposed landlady sends him a copy of her ID and that of her daughter: "You don't really do that. That was dubious. Unfortunately, I only became suspicious when I was there."

Even when Hurni's emails were answered just minutes later, showing a time difference of two hours, he didn't notice. Anyone looking for an apartment in Zurich is happy if they receive a valid offer. The scammers also play on this. And in his case, they are playing with the stolen identity of a doctor in Zurich. We'll call her Silvana Plättli here. But first things first.

September 29: An offer you can't refuse

The signs were there that something was wrong with this offer: On Monday, the woman, who goes by Silvana Plättli here, writes back at 4.48 pm - and starts with "Good morning" and a comma, after the salutation. The offer is too good to be true.

Silvana Plättli writes that she is renting for the first time and that the studio has just been renovated. The apparently Swiss woman writes of an "outside corridor". It later transpires that although this woman really does exist, she has nothing to do with the scam - a clear case of identity fraud.

She is not particularly fluent in the language, as this bolded sentence in the email suggests: "POSSIBILITY TO REMOVE SOME OF THE FURNITURE YOU ALREADY HAVE IF YOU WANT TO." Even the price of just 998 francs a month doesn't make Hurni suspicious.

September 30: "I don't move unnecessarily"

Hurni is just happy to have finally - but supposedly - found a new place to live. "Thank you for giving me the chance to rent this studio," he writes back at 8.38 a.m. on Tuesday. He asks if there is a cellar or a storage space: He agrees to pay a deposit and two months' rent in advance.

"I have just received your email," replies Silvana Plättli at 3.28 pm, "and would like to confirm that we are interested in your profile." A "form" should therefore be filled out. Hurni should provide this information:

A parking space had been "reserved" for Hurni. However, in order to "guarantee the apartment until your arrival", he would have to transfer a deposit of one month's rent in advance.

This would be followed by the viewing and subsequent signing of the contract, at which time the other advance payments were to be made. The instructions on what Hurni should bring to the viewing are clear and concise:

October 1: Pre-payment to the "accountant"

At 12 noon on Wednesday, Hurni sends the requested information: He wanted to visit the studio as early as the following Monday, October 6, move in directly and stay for a year.

Silvana Plättli likes this, but she reminds Hurni in her email of 3.37 p.m. that he has to pay the "deposit" "to guarantee the rent until you arrive and move in". In return, a copy of the contract and a receipt would be sent and the date agreed.

At the same time, the person warns: "It is important that you treat my apartment as carefully as if it were your own." In addition to the stick, there is also a carrot: the parking space has been upgraded. "I also confirm that a private garage is reserved for you," it says with a German S.

Silvana Plättli continues to assure us that the deposit will be "refunded at the end of the contract" - and goes one better: "For additional security, we'll also enclose copies of my and my daughter's ID cards." If everything is okay, Plättli will send Hurni the details of her "accountant" for the transfer.

October 3: "I ask you to act quickly"

After Hurni had asked for the accountant's details the day before, Silvana Plättli replied at 7.53 a.m. on Friday. She sends him the information with a request to send proof of payment by email. In return, Plättli arranges an appointment at the apartment on Monday at 5 pm and also asks Hurni to take all the files with him.

What he doesn't know is that the name of the "accountant" cannot be found at the address given. Only a gallery and a bank are located there. But it is not the bank that receives the deposit payment.

Suddenly Silvana Plättli is in a hurry: "Have you received my last letter?" she asks at 12 noon and urges: "I ask you to act quickly so as not to delay the sending of the rental contract and the viewing of the apartment." As always, she signs the email "Sincerely".

Hurni confirms the appointment on Monday and replies at 3.11 p.m.: "I have transferred the requested amount." Plättli replies at 3.15 p.m.: "I have received your message. Please send me a confirmation of the transfer, if possible a screenshot showing that the transfer has been validated." At 3.21 p.m., Hurni sends a receipt of the domestic payment.

October 4: Now also with a tax advisor

At 2.57 pm on Saturday, Silvana Plättli confirms "receipt of the deposit confirmation", but she is not yet able to send the rental agreement. The reason: "I'm waiting for the amount to be credited to my tax advisor's account."

October 6: The scam is uncovered with the daughter's "traffic accident"

It's Monday: Hurni is looking forward to finally seeing his apartment. At 8.31 a.m., he writes again and asks if the garage is available yet.

The answer follows at 1.32 p.m.: "I would like to inform you that my daughter had a traffic accident last night and I had to take her to hospital for treatment."

Silvana Plättli wants to postpone the appointment until Wednesday - and sends a copy of her doctor's ID "to be on the safe side".

This image is saved in the email under the following name: "Plaettli* Medecin Medico physician.jpg". Strikingly, the ID card was only valid until 2019. (* Name changed)

After Hurni asks for a mobile number at 2.34 pm and emphasizes that he would like to attend the appointment, the answer follows at 2.42 pm: Silvana Plättli will "do her best" to be there on time.

However, there is a small catch: "However, I would ask you to transfer the first rent to my tax advisor's details so that I can pay certain bills and attend the viewing."

Now that Hurni insists on making further payments in cash on site, the appointment is postponed to October 8. Silvana Plättli sends a "rental agreement" at 9.15 pm. But now you have to pay: "The notary first asks you to transfer the first month's rent of CHF 998 as a guarantee for your stay."

Hurni now calls the police, but it is too late: 24 hours after the transfer, the money can still be recovered. However, as the fraudsters forced the payment on Friday, the almost 1,000 francs are lost.

The fraudsters' emails are two hours ahead of time: When they write at 5:15 p.m. on October 3, it is 3:15 p.m. in Switzerland. The times have been adjusted in this protocol.

The time zone CEST +2 aka UTC +3 includes all yellow-colored countries and, in the summer time that was in effect at the time of the fraud, also the red countries. The perpetrator(s) could therefore be located in Eastern Europe, the Middle East or East Africa.

Silvana Plättli actually practices as a doctor in Zurich under her real name. blue News contacted her to find out more: How did the fraudster or fraudsters get hold of her ID and that of her daughter?

The editorial team has not yet received any feedback.