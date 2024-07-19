A 38-year-old Bosnian stood before the Zurich District Court. The man is said to be the boss of an extortion gang. (archive picture) Bild: sda

As the boss of an extortion gang, the Bosnian Emir M. put his victims under pressure with brutal threats. Now he has been sentenced in a spectacular trial.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After five years in custody, Emir M. stood before the Zurich District Court under heightened security precautions.

As the boss of a gang, the Bosnian is alleged to have used brutal threats to extort large sums of money from victims.

The 38-year-old Emir M. confessed in court and regrets his actions. Show more

This case before the Zurich District Court shows the incredibly drastic methods of a Zurich extortion gang. After five years in custody, former bouncer Emir M. stood before the judge under heightened security precautions. The Zurich cantonal police came across the gang by chance when they were observing another drug gang. For 25 months, every phone call made by Emir M. was tapped, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The 38-year-old Bosnian is said to be the boss of this extortion gang and is also accused of dealing in cocaine. Brutal threats were used to put the victims in fear of their lives and extort large sums of money.

Contract killer as a threat variant

The Bosnian threatened to cut his victims' faces with a razor blade or pour acid on their faces. The visit of contract killers from Bosnia was also used as a threat. According to the indictment, several victims were "kept in constant fear" and continued to be blackmailed even after their demands had been paid.

The "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper describes the unbelievably drastic nature of this blackmail: A threatening video was filmed in Bosnia for a businessman friend from Zurich, in which a masked man stands in a fresh grave with a gun in his hand, holding a sign with the name of a Zurich real estate investor who had been blackmailed. Emir M. collected 58,000 francs for this.

Coffin as a threat

In another case, a small cardboard coffin with the names of the blackmail victim and his wife was sent to their home in the canton of Zug. The couple filed a complaint.

The blackmail was particularly dramatic for an innkeeper in Aargau. He had problems with the Hells Angels after opening a bar. In order to guarantee the landlord protection, he had to pay Emir M. 5,000 francs a month. The intimidated man gradually paid 150,000 francs and the bar had to be closed.

Emir M. regrets his actions

Emir M. confessed in court and regretted his actions: "I would like to apologize for everything I have done. I am very sorry - I am a different, better person today."

The presiding judge probably saw it that way too, and Emir M. was sentenced to five years in prison and ten years' deportation. In addition, the convict had to pay 240,000 francs to the state. As the Bosnian has already served more than two thirds of his sentence, the court ordered his release. He is now awaiting deportation to Bosnia.