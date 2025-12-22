Not everything that says LV on it is genuine. Customs intercept thousands of counterfeit branded items every year. With unpleasant consequences for the buyers. Picture: Keystone

The unbeatably cheap luxury handbag can quickly become expensive - if customs intercept the online order and inform the brand owner. However, many claims for damages are exorbitant.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, around 9,000 parcels containing counterfeit branded goods are intercepted by customs every year; buyers have to pay for the destruction and also risk considerable compensation claims.

Louis Vuitton and its parent company LVMH frequently use lawyers to claim 900 francs from private individuals who have bought fake brands for their own use.

Such claims are legally possible, but must be justified; anyone affected should request a detailed list and inform the customs office. Show more

The Louis Vuitton handbag was not cheap, but it was considerably cheaper than it would have been on the second-hand market for luxury items. But instead of the longed-for parcel, a message arrives at home from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) stating that customs officials have confiscated a counterfeit.

The addressee is asked to give their consent for the counterfeit to be destroyed. If the addressee expressly does not consent, an authenticity check of the branded product is carried out, and if it is found to be a counterfeit, the person who ordered it must pay the costs of the proceedings.

Of course, they must also do so if they release the item for destruction. Failure to reply also constitutes consent to the disposal of the fake brand. This costs around 100 francs, the BAZG announced at the request of blue News. The authenticity check will be more expensive in any case. Only if the precious bargain actually turns out to be genuine will the BAZG cover the costs.

Then comes the letter from the law firm

But that's just the beginning of the trouble: a short time later, a letter arrives from Geneva in which a lawyer claims damages of 900 francs on behalf of the luxury goods group LVMH. This was experienced by people who told their story to SRF "Espresso" or the Berner Zeitung. One woman received an invoice for almost 2,000 francs for six counterfeits she had ordered, as reported by SRF. The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property is also aware of claims for this amount.

The background: the FOCA and various brand manufacturers based in Switzerland or represented by lawyers have agreed on a procedure: as soon as a counterfeit is intercepted at customs - whether by post or on the wrist of an airline passenger, for example - the FOCA informs the brand concerned. Their lawyers then take the matter into their own hands in the interests of their client.

Customs intercepts almost 9000 parcels containing counterfeits every year

The cooperation between the federal government and brand manufacturers became necessary after the cost of processing confiscated counterfeits rose sharply. From 2019 to 2024 alone, the number of confiscated consignments almost tripled, as the FOCA statistics show.

Number of consignments and total value of seized counterfeit branded goods year-on-year. Bundesamt für Zoll und Grenzschutz

The simplified procedure is possible for small consignments of a maximum of three items and a maximum weight of five kilograms. It is therefore aimed at orders for personal use. This is crucial, as only purchases for personal enjoyment are exempt from prosecution - but they are still prohibited. However, anyone who orders counterfeits in order to sell them on is guilty of receiving stolen goods.

We are sticking here with private individuals who simply wanted to buy a branded product without the intention of making money from it.

The brand owner, in this case Louis Vuitton or its parent company LVMH, must first confirm that the intercepted product is indeed counterfeit. According to the regulation that describes this procedure, this can also be done by means of photos that customs officials send to the brand owner. If the suspicion that the product is a counterfeit is confirmed in this way, it is then destroyed - the customs officials send the product for incineration.

The brand fan has therefore already lost his handbag and will not see the money he paid for it again. Added to this are the approximately 100 Swiss francs for the Swiss customs authorities. The Confederation charges this amount to the trademark owner. The latter passes on the costs to the person who ordered the counterfeits.

Horrendous claims for damages

However, this invoice does not only include the costs of elimination. Some brand owners top up their claim with generously calculated damages. It is no coincidence that Louis Vuitton is mentioned particularly often here. The Geneva law firm of the manufacturer LVMH seems to be extremely busy not only defending trademark rights but also claiming damages. The media reports mentioned above almost always refer to this brand.

A lawyer, who does not wish to be named, confirms to blue News that Louis Vuitton is often involved when customers receive expensive invoices for brand fakes. The law firm is also known to the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI), which conducts some of the proceedings on behalf of the FOCA.

Jürg Herren from the IPI classifies the claim: "Anyone can claim damages. However, the aggrieved party must be able to plausibly explain the amount."

The 900 francs seem rather high for the lawyers' expenses and the damage to the trademark caused by a single counterfeit article. Several law firms and legal advice centers as well as SRF "Espresso" and the "Beobachter" recommend requesting a detailed list of the expenses and at the same time informing the Federal Office for Customs and Border Protection about the claim.

How the worst can (probably) be prevented

At the request of blue News, the FOCA states that it has nothing to do with these claims from third parties and is also unable to comment on their amount. Herren from the IPI clarifies: "These claims are justified under civil law. The state does not impose a fine for trademark infringement, as it considers the destruction of the article with costs to be sufficient punishment." However, he refers to a Federal Supreme Court ruling that found the claim for damages in the Rolex case to be legal in principle. "However, the amount must be justified," he explains.

The Beobachter provides its subscribers with a sample letter to the law firm. Others recommend sending a separate letter to request a list of the costs. What happens next is unclear. It is striking that there are many media reports about the Geneva law firm's first claim for damages, but none about the fact that the law firm maintains its claim after a request for clarification or even tries to collect it with a debt collection order. Herren also explains: "We have no knowledge that the law firm has enforced a claim for damages in court."

Nevertheless, it is not advisable to order the supposed brand bargain from Asia - and even the well-made fake product from the market in the vacation destination can significantly spoil your return home if discovered at customs.