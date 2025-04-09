Prices for condominiums in the canton of Zurich have risen sharply. sda

Sixty years after the introduction of condominium ownership, prices for condominiums in the canton of Zurich have risen sharply. What was once considered an affordable form of housing is now often unaffordable.

Condominium ownership was included in the Swiss Civil Code 60 years ago to give broad sections of the population access to home ownership. Today, this form of housing is widespread, but prices have risen sharply.

In the canton of Zurich, a condominium costs an average of CHF 1.3 million, in Erlenbach even almost CHF 2.3 million. Many older buildings are also facing extensive renovations. This is according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

In a recent study, Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) examined the development of prices for condominiums. Around 20 percent of apartments in the canton of Zurich are part of a condominium community, particularly in urban areas where single-family homes are often unaffordable.

Prices have risen by around CHF 450,000 since 2019

Prices for condominiums have risen sharply in recent years. In popular locations such as Zurich, Thalwil and Herrliberg, prices have risen by around CHF 450,000 since 2019. The price increase in Erlenbach on the Gold Coast has been particularly dramatic at almost 40 percent.

The price gap between urban and rural areas is now enormous. For the price of one apartment in Erlenbach, you could buy almost four apartments in the cheapest municipality of Fischenthal.

Owners of condominiums often enjoy more generous space. Two thirds of owners have apartments with at least four rooms, while rental apartments are usually smaller. In addition, the larger living space in condominiums is often used by fewer people.

Renovation backlog in older buildings

However, owners are also responsible for the entire building, which can be expensive. Many buildings from the 1970s and 1980s require extensive refurbishment.

According to the ZKB analysis, 21 percent of buildings over 30 years old have a renovation backlog. There are often no reserves in the renovation funds to finance the necessary investments. Even if money is available, projects often fail to achieve the necessary majorities at the owners' meeting, which can affect the value of the property.

