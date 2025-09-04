Although the number of fitness centers climbed to a record high last year, fewer and fewer people in Switzerland feel fit. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Swiss people's perception of their health has deteriorated over the last five years: Only 11 percent of the population feel very healthy, according to a study. In 2020, this figure was twice as high.

The negative trend is most pronounced among young adults, according to the health study published on Thursday by the Sotomo research institute. The health perception of the working-age population has worsened, while the proportion of older people - and therefore those with more frequent health problems - is growing due to demographic change.

According to the mid-year snapshot, the proportion of those with health restrictions has risen slightly: 38% of respondents felt either ill or not completely healthy, according to the study, which is the highest level since 2020.

Exhaustion widespread

In contrast to this snapshot, the proportion of those who often felt exhausted in the previous year remained stable. Just over a third of respondents stated that they had actually been ill - a similar figure to the two previous years. The average number of sick days per person also remained unchanged at 4.6 days per year.

At 69 percent, by far the most people affected had struggled with exhaustion and tiredness in the previous year, according to the study. 49 percent complained of pain and 41 percent of stress.

Switzerland sleeps badly

Sotomo took a closer look at sleep for the first time this year. And found out: According to the survey, only a fifth of the population had no regular sleep problems last year.

Young people were also particularly affected in this respect. Almost half of 18 to 35-year-olds stated that they did not wake up feeling refreshed. Among the over 65s, the figure was 17 percent.

Sotomo conducted the study on behalf of health insurer CSS and collected the data between June 4 and 25. The research institute used data from around 2,800 people from German-, Italian- and French-speaking Switzerland.