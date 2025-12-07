Billionaire and entrepreneur Alfred "Fredy" Gantner was also present at a meeting between Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin and US President Donald Trump. Archivbild: Keystone

Federal Councillor Parmelin attended the customs negotiations with US representatives accompanied by influential Swiss billionaires. Alfred Gantner played a key role - and now the Zug entrepreneur is being criticized for it.

When Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin set off for the decisive negotiations in the customs dispute with the US delegation in November, he was accompanied by a whole entourage of powerful billionaires from the Swiss business community. A photo that was later published after the visit to Donald Trump shows Alfred Gantner and four businessmen from the Swiss luxury watch, gold, shipping and commodities industries sitting together at the US President's table in the Oval Office.

They were later referred to as the "five kings" or "Team Switzerland". With expensive gifts and a 200 billion investment promise, they made a customs deal palatable to Trump. It remains unclear how the investment commitments made by Swiss companies in the USA came about in the first place. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, some of the companies have calculated their pledges in an adventurous manner.

Gantner paved the way

In the run-up to the meeting, Gantner accompanied federal councillors on trips to Washington in August and September. The co-founder of the Partners Group, based in the canton of Zug, not only organized meetings with senior US representatives for the Federal Council, reports theTages-Anzeiger. The entrepreneur is also said to have been present at some of the meetings.

Gantner himself confirmed last week that he had been present at the talks between Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in September. Lutnick urged the Swiss side to push for a possible customs deal with investment programs. This would also have led to an agreement and lower tariffs in the dispute with Japan.

Parmelin only in the second row

The Department of Economic Affairs has so far left Lutnick's demands unanswered: "We are not commenting on the content of the talks," is the response to media inquiries. However, the presence of Alfred Gantner at the meeting with the US representatives is confirmed: "Mr. Gantner was part of the delegation at the meetings with Federal Councillor Parmelin with Trade Representative Lutnick and US Trade Representative Greer in September."

According to Parmelin's department, the Swiss business representatives made a significant contribution to the meeting with Lutnick. "That's why Alfred Gantner was asked to attend this meeting as part of the business delegation."

I held constructive meetings in Washington with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent & Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Switzerland sees real opportunity ahead for both countries and is committed to deepening our economic partnership. pic.twitter.com/mJWKvs0dJ5 — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) September 5, 2025

It must have dawned on Guy Parmelin that Donald Trump and his trade delegation prefer to negotiate with representatives from the private sector rather than with politicians from the respective countries. "Accordingly, the usual diplomatic channels must be supplemented in this constellation in order to establish contacts in the relevant circles and effectively represent Switzerland's interests," said the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Criticism of the distribution of roles

Gantner's proposals on investments in the USA would have helped to balance the trade deficit. However, they would also have given the economy priority over decisions made by the Federal Council, according to voices in parliament. Politicians such as Marianne Binder, Member of the Council of States, and Christine Badertscher, National Councillor for the Greens, have little sympathy for Gartner's powerful negotiating role.

"Politics and business should maintain good contacts," says Marianne Binder. However, she believes there are limits to the economic advisors. The chief negotiators are still the political representatives. "In my opinion, this is not the job of a private individual and entrepreneur," explains Binder.

Green National Councillor Christine Badertscher recalls the dispute with the EU: "The new agreements with the EU show how to negotiate on an equal footing." They also warned against mixing politics and business. "Gantner is not democratically legitimized to sit at the negotiating table for Switzerland," said Badertscher.