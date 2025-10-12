Toni Eder served as Secretary General of the DDPS for five years. Keystone

After leaving the DDPS, Toni Eder received compensation of over 360,000 francs. However, the former Secretary General has not said goodbye completely - he will remain with the Confederation as an advisor.

Former DDPS Secretary General Toni Eder received compensation of 363,037 francs on his departure.

Eder continues to work for the Confederation as an external consultant on the project to clear the Mitholz ammunition depot.

The total budget for his mandate until the end of 2028 is a maximum of CHF 130,000. Show more

The former Secretary General of the DDPS has received a severance payment of CHF 363,037. Toni Eder will continue to work for the Confederation as an external consultant on the basis of a mandate.

He will be paid a maximum fee of between CHF 30,000 and CHF 40,000 per year with a cost ceiling of just under CHF 130,000 until the end of 2028, as reported by "SonntagsBlick" on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) confirmed the figures to the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

Eder receives mandate

Eder is a member of the "External Support Strategic Management" committee for the Mitholz project. This involves the clearance of the former army ammunition depot in Mitholz in the Bernese Oberland.

Eder was previously Secretary General of the DDPS for five years under former Federal Councillor Viola Amherd. He left the position at the end of 2023. According to the Federal Personnel Ordinance, the compensation for secretaries general in the event of termination corresponds to one year's salary. In the highest salary category, salaries of up to CHF 370,568 are permitted.