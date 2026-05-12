Premiums for compulsory health insurance will rise again next year. Symbolbild: Keystone

After several years of massive premium shocks, the increase in health insurance premiums will be somewhat more moderate. Nevertheless, healthcare costs in Switzerland continue to rise steadily.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Comparis, health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 3.7 percent in 2027.

Growth in healthcare costs is slowing slightly, partly due to lower hospital deficits and the shift from inpatient to outpatient treatment.

Costs for Spitex services and psychotherapy services have recently risen particularly sharply. Show more

Health insurance premiums will continue to rise in the coming year - by an average of 3.7 percent. This was calculated by the comparison service Comparis for 2027. This follows an increase of 4.4 percent in the current year and an even higher increase in previous years.

According to Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly, the increase in premiums after the three premium shocks - 6.6 percent for 2023, 8.7 percent for 2024 and 6 percent for 2025 - and after the recent easing in the coming year is thus moving further in the direction of true costs. This was stated in a press release issued by the comparison service on Tuesday.

According to the report, hospitals have been a key factor in curbing cost growth in recent years. They have been able to partially reduce or eliminate their deficits, according to Schneuwly. In his opinion, the shift from inpatient to outpatient care continues to have a cost-reducing effect. However, the implementation of the care initiative will have a cost-driving effect.

Spitex as a cost driver

The growth in total healthcare costs in Switzerland last year amounted to 3.7 percent. This year, they are expected to rise by 3.6 percent and by 3.5 percent in 2027.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health's cost monitoring, costs rose in all service types. The costs of Spitex organizations rose the most last year: by 13% to CHF 173 per insured person. This was followed by psychotherapeutic services provided by psychologists, which rose by 9.8% to CHF 86 per insured person.

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