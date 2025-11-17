At 20.8%, pensions and social benefits were the second most important source of income in Switzerland in 2023. Symbolbild: Keystone

7186 francs net per month - this was the average amount available to Swiss households in 2023. But for many, this is barely enough to save.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The average disposable household income in Switzerland in 2023 was CHF 7,186 per month.

At 73.6%, earned income accounted for the largest share of gross income, while 30.5% was used for mandatory expenses such as taxes and health insurance premiums.

After deducting all expenses, households were left with an average of CHF 1736 per month to save. Show more

The average disposable household income in Switzerland amounted to CHF 7186 per month in 2023 and remained stable compared to the previous year. This is according to the results of the 2023 household budget survey conducted by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The CHF 7186 corresponds to gross income minus mandatory expenses. This includes the income of all members of a household, which in Switzerland consists of 2.07 people on average.

In addition to monthly wages and allowances, household income also includes annual payments such as the 13th month's salary. Pensions received, social benefits and transfers from other households as well as investment income such as interest and dividends are also included.

However, not all households have over CHF 7186 per month. According to the survey, around 61% of all households had a disposable income below the Swiss average in 2023.

Three quarters come from employment

In 2023, earned income remained the most important source of income, accounting for an average of 73.6% of gross income. Pensions and social benefits were the second most important source of income at 20.8%.

Property income played a subordinate role for a large proportion of households (on average 4.5% of gross income). Only for one in seven households did this share account for more than 4.5 percent of gross income.

Transfers from other private households (such as alimony payments) contributed an average of 1.1% to gross income. This income situation was particularly evident in single-parent households.

30.5 percent for mandatory expenses

In 2023, compulsory expenditure amounted to CHF 3154 per month or 30.5% of gross income. Taxes were the most important item, averaging CHF 1245 per month or 12.0% of gross income.

Compulsory expenditure also includes social security contributions (10.3% of gross income) such as AHV and pension fund contributions, compulsory health insurance premiums (6.7%) and monetary transfer expenditure to other households (1.5%).

How much is left over?

Households spent 5049 francs per month, or 48.8% of gross income, on consumer spending. At 14.0%, expenditure on housing and energy was the most important item. Compared to the previous year, this item saw a significant increase from an average of 1374 to 1449 francs per month.

After all expenditure, this left private households with an average amount of CHF 1736 per month or 16.8% of gross income to save in 2023.

Nevertheless, not all households were able to set aside a savings amount in 2023 either. Households in the lowest income bracket (with a gross income of less than CHF 4839), for example, often spent more money than they earned.

According to the survey, this result is not least due to the relatively high proportion of pensioner households (60%) in this class, where asset consumption finances part of the household budget.

