Swiss households can expect a little financial relief in 2026. According to ElCom, electricity prices in the basic supply will fall by an average of four percent.

Dominik Müller

Electricity prices in Switzerland will fall by an average of around four percent in the basic supply for households in 2026. This is according to calculations by the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom.

A typical household will pay 27.7 centimes per kilowatt hour next year, as ElCom announced on Tuesday. This means that the electricity bill for an average household will cost CHF 58 less next year than in 2025. The reduction of 1.3 centimes per kilowatt hour compared to the previous year is due to lower energy prices.

Last year, however, the Electricity Commission had predicted an average reduction in electricity prices of ten percent for 2025.

According to ElCom, the fact that overall tariffs will fall slightly on average in 2026 is mainly due to lower energy prices. Procurement contracts that were concluded at exceptionally high prices in 2022 and 2023 are likely to expire in many places.