Switzerland is planning more flexible working hours for working from home. Will employees face more stress in the future instead of freedom? Or will this legalize ways of working that are already a reality today?

Switzerland may be facing significant changes to employment law, particularly with regard to working from home. On Tuesday, the National Council's Economic Committee presented a proposal to allow more flexible working hours - but at the expense of employee protection (see box below).

Supporters argue that the changes would improve the work-life balance as employees would be able to adapt their working hours more easily to their personal needs. Total rest time would also not be reduced, but could be made up flexibly, according to the politicians.

Politicians speak of "optimization"

One particularly controversial point of the proposal is that employees would be allowed to work up to 17 hours a day in future - including breaks and overtime. According to the Commission, this would facilitate a better work-life balance: parents could, for example, spend the evening with their children and then continue working, or do sport during the day and then return to their desks later.

The daily rest period should also be adjusted: As there is no commute to work when working from home, the politicians are proposing to reduce the minimum rest period from the current 11 hours to 9 hours in future. In concrete terms, this could mean that someone finishes work at 11 pm and starts again at 8 am. However, such shortened rest periods should remain exceptional cases - an average of 11 hours over four weeks would still have to be observed.

This is how National Councillors want to change the employment law Longer daily working hours: in future, work could take place within a maximum of 17 hours instead of the current 14 hours.

Shorter rest periods: The minimum daily rest period could be reduced from 11 to 9 hours.

Work on Sundays: Occasional work assignments on Sundays should be permitted.

Right to be unavailable: During rest periods and on Sundays, no one should have to be reachable.

Teleworking contract: These relaxations would only apply to employees with a special contract for working from home. Show more

Left-wing parties warn of negative consequences for entrepreneurs and the economy

The left-wing parties have sharply criticized the draft law. They fear that working conditions could deteriorate as a result of the relaxed rules. In particular, they warn that working from home will increasingly blur the boundary between work and leisure time and that working hours will become almost impossible to control.

According to the critics, there is a risk of more stress-related illnesses such as burnout if rest periods are shortened and constantly interrupted. This would also affect companies and the economy as a whole, as increasing stress could lead to higher absenteeism due to illness.

Another point of contention is the "right to be unavailable". The Commission's compromise stipulates that employees do not have to be available during daily rest periods and on Sundays. However, the SP is calling for this right to be extended to all breaks and generally to all time outside agreed working hours. In addition, companies should take additional "technical measures" to protect their employees.

SVP and FDP politicians strongly disagree with this: they argue that employees are perfectly capable of distinguishing between working time and rest time on their own and do not need any further legal requirements.

Dispute over the meaning and purpose of the relaxation

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions sees this as a recurring strategy. "The scope of the proposal has once again been massively downplayed. However, it involves drastic deterioration for employees with, for example, 17-hour working days or prescribed Sunday working from home. We will work to make it clear to Parliament that this amendment is off the table," says Luca Cirigliano, Central Secretary of the Federation of Swiss Trade Unions.

FDP party president and member of the Council of States Thierry Burkart disagrees and defends his proposal: "The changes only affect those who can already work flexibly from home. A more flexible work schedule is exclusively a right of employees. Line managers are not allowed to make any specifications."

Burkart emphasizes that his proposal would improve the situation rather than worsen it: "Many people already work from home at flexible times - but often in a legal grey area. We want to legalize this."

