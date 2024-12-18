A major investigation by CNN brings to light the extensive networks involved in the rape of Gisèle Pelicot. Christophe Simon/AFP/dpa

It is hard to imagine how meticulously Dominique Pelicot, the main defendant in the Mazan case, proceeded. An investigation provides an insight into the planned rapes.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Pelicot case from the French village of Mazan has gone around the world.

Gisèle Pelicot was drugged and then raped at least 200 times by her husband and other suspected criminals.

Research shows the meticulous planning of Dominique Pelicot and the chat histories of the perpetrators.

The verdict in the Pelicot case is expected on December 19. Show more

Warning: This text contains disturbing content on sexual violence and drug abuse.

A crime of unbelievable proportions is shaking France: Dominique Pelicot, a 72-year-old man from the southern French village of Mazan, incited at least 70 men to systematically rape his wife Gisèle Pelicot over the course of a decade. According to exclusive insights into police reports obtained by CNN, Gisèle Pelicot was abused over 200 times - a crime meticulously planned by her own husband.

Pelicot used online forums, including the platform Coco.fr, to recruit men who would later rape Pelicot's wife. In chat rooms with names such as "Without her knowledge", he exchanged intimate pictures and videos of his unconscious wife, whom he had previously drugged.

From firefighters to journalists to nurses, men of all ages and backgrounds raped Gisèle Pelicot on the spot. The youngest accused is now 27 years old, the oldest 74. All of the men accused in Avignon lived less than 50 kilometers from the Pelicots' home.

A network of abuse

The police reports show that the conversations were transferred to Skype after the first contact was made via Coco. Pelicot then held initial conversations via Skype, even showing the perpetrators live images of his unsuspecting wife, and then moved the communication to text messages and private platforms.

The 72-year-old not only shared intimate photos and videos of his wife Gisèle Pelicot with other men, but also recordings that showed her during the rapes. These materials were specifically used by Pelicot to encourage other men to commit similar acts against their own partners.

Gisèle Pelicot deliberately did not want to hide. Since the court case, Pelicot has also been called the bravest woman in the world. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) KEYSTONE

And indeed: messages recovered during the investigation show that several of the perpetrators expressed their admiration for Pelicot and declared that they would like to do the same with their partners.

Another defendant in the trial is not accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot, but the prosecution accuses him of drugging his own wife in order to incite Pelicot to abuse her as well.

The network was uncovered by another crime

Gisèle Pelicot testified that she was completely unaware of her husband's actions. It was only after some time that the unwanted drug use and sexual abuse left their mark on Pelicot's body. Her husband accompanied her to several visits to the doctor, during which she complained of memory loss and pelvic pain, according to court documents.

It was not until 2020 that the authorities tracked down Dominique Pelicot. He was arrested in a nearby supermarket for filming under the skirts of female customers, known as "upskirting", for which he was later convicted. It was only then that his dark web of crimes came to light.

Pelicot received an eight-month suspended sentence for this offense. During the upskirting investigation, police confiscated his hard drive, laptop and phones and found hundreds of pictures and videos of the sexual abuse of his wife, to whom he had been married for 50 years. This brought to light one of the most devastating sexual offenses in French judicial history.

Consent of the husband would have been enough

Gisèle Pelicot waived her anonymity and faced the accused in court proceedings open to the media and the public.

While Pelicot and 14 other defendants admitted their guilt, others defended the heinous acts in court by claiming that the husband's consent was sufficient to carry out sexual acts on his wife.

Pelicot himself denied sole responsibility and emphasized in court: "I am a rapist, just like everyone else in this room." This statement illustrates the extent of a sick network orchestrated by Pelicot. His defense attorney, Beatrice Zavarro, denied the allegations that Pelicot acted as a "conductor" who manipulated other perpetrators. However, the statements of the co-defendants and the burden of proof speak a different language.

The French government announces new measures against sexual violence

The verdict is expected on December 19 and the public prosecutor's office has made clear demands: Prison sentences of between four and twenty years for those involved, with Pelicot facing the maximum sentence. The defendants are presumed innocent until the verdict is announced.

The case has triggered a national debate that goes far beyond the court proceedings. Activists and women's rights organizations are calling for legal changes, including the introduction of clear consent regulations for sexual acts. In response to the scandal, the French government has already announced new measures to combat violence against women.

"It is time for the macho, patriarchal society that trivializes rape to change," declared Gisèle Pelicot in a powerful closing statement. She called for a fundamental change in the way we view rape and sexual violence.

An online platform plays a key role

For years, misogynistic content on platforms such as Coco.fr was a breeding ground for such crimes.

Founded in 2003 and marketed as a dating site, the site recorded 778,000 visits per month at its peak in 2023, according to Le Parisien. Vivid discussions on often illegal topics took place in the site's completely uncontrolled chat rooms.

Instead of just facilitating discussions about illegal activities, the violence soon spilled over into the real world. A significant number of Coco users reported that they had been attacked at meetings arranged through the site. According to French media, at least two murders in France are linked to meetings arranged via Coco. French NGOs had already identified Coco as a threat in 2013 and called on the government and internet service providers to shut down the website - to no avail.

In addition to Dominique Pelicot, 14 other alleged criminals have also been charged. According to CNN's research, Gisèle Pelicot was drugged and raped around 200 times. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The French Ministry of the Interior was asked for a statement and referred CNN to the public prosecutor dealing with the case. The latter said that regulating websites like Coco is a responsibility that the platforms themselves assume. The French internet service provider Bouygues told CNN that it needed either a court order or an injunction from the French authorities to be able to close a website like Coco.

Coco was shut down in the summer, but NGOs and lawyers warned that it was possible that other platforms would take Coco's place due to a lack of security measures.

"Without this website, the case would never have reached such proportions"

The legal investigation into the Dominique Pelicot case sheds an alarming light on the role of unregulated online platforms such as Coco.fr, which were used as instruments for crime.

Gisèle Pelicot's lawyers are calling for clear consequences: "Without this website, the case would never have taken on such proportions", explained Antoine Camus, who described the platform as a "murder weapon" that Dominique Pelicot used deliberately.

Although Coco.fr itself is not on trial, experts see the current trial as a precedent that will enable similar sites to be shut down more quickly in future. Mathias Darmon from the French cybercrime unit sees the investigations as an opportunity to close gaps in the regulation of digital platforms. However, Julien Zanetta, the lawyer for the founder of Coco, declined to comment on Pelicot's actions.

Fear and powerlessness in the French Mazan

While the legal investigation is underway, there is still great uncertainty among the population - especially in Mazan, the small village where Pelicot committed his crimes. 62-year-old Annette Dumont describes the fear of many women: "It could very well happen again tomorrow in a different place."

The residents feel powerless. "There's nothing we can do. We'll stay here in Mazan," says Nedeljka Macan resignedly.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.