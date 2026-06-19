Hybrid threats and remote attacks: Among other measures, the Federal Council plans to establish the first drone battalion by 2028. (File photo) Keystone

The Federal Council wants to focus the Swiss Army more strongly on defense capabilities. The focus is on countering hybrid threats and remote attacks.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In light of the increasingly tense security situation, the Swiss Army is to undergo comprehensive modernization.

To this end, the Federal Council is focusing on enhancing defense capabilities, establishing a new command structure, and expanding unmanned systems.

By 2039, 80 percent of defense spending is to be directed toward countering the most likely threats. Show more

Due to the current heightened threat situation, the army needs a reorientation, Defense Minister Martin Pfister announced to the media in Bern on Friday. This is to ensure that, in the future, it can once again act as an operational army to protect the population and the country.

By “escalating threat situation,” Pfister refers in particular to the dangers posed by Russia—such as cyberattacks. In addition, Russia has been waging a war on European soil in Ukraine for more than four years.

According to Pfister, this will require a realignment of the operational concept, organizational adjustments, and forward-looking defense planning. A key focus of the reform is the adjustment of the command structure: In the future, all ground operations are to be led by operational divisions.

This streamlining would lead to a significant reduction in the number of senior staff officers. The Federal Council intends to submit a proposal to Parliament for the necessary legislative changes.

Drone Battalion Planned

The Army is also set to establish its first drone battalion by 2028. This battalion will form the core for the systematic introduction of unmanned systems. The updated defense planning also calls for directing approximately eighty percent of investments toward countering the most likely threats by 2039.

The focus will be on strengthening air defense, protecting military personnel, and the deployment and defense against drones. The remaining twenty percent of the funds will be used to maintain capabilities to defend against a full-scale military attack.

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