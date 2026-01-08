After a few frosty days, the winter weather in Switzerland is here to stay: Thick clouds, sub-zero temperatures and widespread snow showers characterize Thursday.

Samuel Walder

Winter continues to dominate Switzerland: on Thursday, the weather across the country will be mostly cloudy with snow and low temperatures below zero degrees, according to meteorologists.

According to "Meteonews", light to moderate snowfall is possible at times, primarily in the Alps and in the lowlands, with temperatures remaining in the minus range. In addition, the westerly wind will pick up in the mountains, intensifying the perceived cold.

The forecast calls for changeable weather conditions with dense cloud fields from the west, which could bring widespread snow showers during the course of the day. Precipitation is expected at higher altitudes in particular, while clouds will dominate in the lower midlands.

You can see how snowy the Swiss mountain landscape is in the video above.