A security guard supervises the entrance: the municipality of Pruntrut JU only allows non-Swiss nationals to enter the swimming pool under certain conditions. Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

In Pruntrut JU, only Swiss citizens and people with certain permits are allowed to visit the swimming pool. The decision is making headlines far beyond the country's borders.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you From July 4 to August 31, the municipality of Porrentruy is restricting access to the swimming pool for foreigners.

This has triggered a huge international response.

Media reports have spoken of a "Switzerland-first measure". Show more

Since July 4, entry to the swimming pool in Pruntrut JU has been restricted for foreigners "for safety reasons". Anyone who does not have a valid Swiss work permit or is staying overnight in the Jura municipality is not allowed to take a dip in the cool water.

The municipality's decision is primarily aimed at young people from the neighboring French regions who have allegedly attracted attention in the past through misconduct.

Such a measure is not only unusual in Switzerland. Accordingly, the announcement has also made international headlines. Below is a selection:

Germany

"Swiss outdoor pool locks out foreigners", headlines "Bild" prominently on the front page and writes of a "pool quake" and, in reference to Trump's "America First", of a "Switzerland First measure". This appeared to be of interest to readers, with several articles appearing in the following days under headlines such as "After foreigner ban: Swiss consider 'their' outdoor pool safe again".

The private broadcaster "Welt TV" devotes a 40-second segment to the topic in its news program "Die Welt am Abend". In it, the presenter talks about the "final solution" for the community. Many of the troublemakers come from "problem neighborhoods" on the other side of the border. Stern, on the other hand, emphasizes the reason for the decision: "Violence and harassment at Swiss outdoor pool", the headline reads.

The news portal "t-online" describes the situation as "escalated" and recalls similar incidents in Germany: in Gelnhausen (Hesse), young women were assaulted in an outdoor pool in June. According to the authorities, the perpetrators were also young men from abroad.

And the "Tagesspiegel " reduces the "drastic measure" to three key words: "harassment, bullying, violence".

Austria

The Pruntrut case also caused "tempers to flare" in the "Kronen Zeitung". There is "excitement about an outdoor pool in Switzerland" because it "does not let foreigners in".

One author's commentary expresses admiration for the measure. Under the title "Pruntrut leads the way", it says: "The Swiss municipality of Pruntrut has now restricted access to its outdoor pool and is thus setting an example to prevent assaults on women and girls a priori. Unthinkable in Austria, of course - they prefer to hand out discounted tickets to certain people."

France

The news is also being reported in the French press, especially as the measure is primarily aimed at guests from France. The magazine "Courrier international" writes of a "polemic triggered by the mayor of Pruntrut on both sides of the border".

The business medium "Le Journal de l'Économie" reports that the case is making "big waves". The title is likely to have triggered precisely this among its own readership: "This swimming pool in Switzerland bans French people from entering".

Kosovo

The Kosovar newspaper "Gazeta Express" also reports on Pruntrut: "An outdoor swimming pool in Switzerland has banned most foreign nationals and many tourists for the summer", reads the title.

The reason for the Swiss authorities' decision: "They are held responsible for outbreaks of antisocial behavior."

Great Britain

The British tabloid "Daily Mail" considers the local news from Jura relevant enough to headline in big letters: "Swiss swimming pool bans foreigners and forces visitors to prove their citizenship after girls are sexually harassed."

Even a picture of the swimming pool makes it onto the front page of the online edition. It will probably be a while before Pruntrut receives so much attention from the international press again.

Video on the topic