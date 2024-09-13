  1. Residential Customers
Snow up to 1100 meters This is how wintry it looks in the mountains

Nicole Agostini

13.9.2024

As soon as the temperatures drop, the first snowflakes start to fall in Switzerland. Watch the video to find out how snow-covered certain places already are.

13.09.2024, 11:41

13.09.2024, 13:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The snow line is between 1100 and 1500 meters.
  • Between 10 and 20 centimetres of fresh snow may fall on the northern slopes of the Alps.
  • Temperatures will be around 5 degrees in the morning.
Show more

On Friday morning, the weather will be wintry and the first snow will fall. The snow line will be between 1100 and 1500 meters and temperatures will be the coldest at 5 degrees.

The federal government warns of avalanches and classifies the danger level as 3. This means that avalanches can occur from 2800 meters above sea level.

Some pass roads are closed due to the snow, including the Klausen Pass, Susten Pass, Gotthard Pass, Nufenen Pass, Oberalp Pass, Furka Pass, Grimsel Pass, Ächerli Pass and Grimsel Pass.

