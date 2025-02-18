The platforms are already overcrowded in Bern. blue News Leserreporter

Rail services between Olten and Zurich are interrupted on Tuesday evening. An external event leads to train cancellations and delays that are expected to last until at least 7.30 pm

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rail traffic between Schönenwerd and Rupperswil interrupted due to external event.

Numerous train lines, including IC, IR and S-Bahn, are affected.

Travelers between Bern and Zurich have to divert via Lucerne. Show more

On Tuesday evening, an external event caused considerable disruption to rail services between Olten and Zurich. According to the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), the line between Schönenwerd in the canton of Solothurn and Rupperswil in the canton of Aargau is interrupted.

According to SBB, the restrictions are expected to last until at least 7.30 pm. Numerous lines are affected, including long-distance trains such as TGV, ICE and EuroCity as well as InterCity and InterRegio connections. Several S-Bahn lines, including the S11, S23 and S29, are also affected by delays, detour and cancellations.

"It's really tedious. As soon as you get off work, you get stranded," reports a blue News reader reporter. "I just wanted to get home. Now I have to drive via Lucerne - a huge detour. This is certainly not how I imagined Tuesday would be."

Travelers between Bern and Zurich are being asked by SBB to travel via Lucerne to avoid the route. It is not yet clear when rail services will be running smoothly again.