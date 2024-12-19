Surprisingly not on the list: Mariah Carey with "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Screenshot Youtube

blue News wanted to know from you: What is the worst and most annoying Christmas song of all time? Now the results are in.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you You hear the same Christmas songs all the time in December. And they can get really annoying at some point.

blue News wanted to know: What's the most annoying Christmas song of all time? Show more

Around two weeks ago, we wanted to know from blue News readers: What is the most annoying Christmas song of all time? You voted and this is the result:

3rd place: "Holly Jolly Christmas"

In third place among the most annoying Christmas songs ever is the song "Holly Jolly Christmas". blue News readers wrote: "Just a stupid melody" or "Should seem obsessively festive".

The song was written by Johnny Marks in 1962 and is one of the 25 most-played Christmas songs written by ACAP(American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) members in the early 21st century. It has been covered by numerous artists, including Alan Jackson, Jerrod Niemann, Lady Antebellum and Michael Bublé.

2nd place: "O Tannenbaum"

The Christmas song "O Tannenbaum" has also made it onto the list of the most annoying Christmas songs. You wrote: "Annoying", "Boring", "Gospel" and "Church fuss".

"O Tannenbaum" is one of the best-known Christmas carols in the German-speaking world. Originally, the song was not a Christmas carol, but a love song written by Joachum August Zarnack in 1819. In this song, an unhappy lover laments the infidelity of his beloved and uses the evergreen fir tree as a symbol of fidelity: "O little maiden, O little maiden, how false is your disposition".

1st place: "Last Christmas"

And last, but not least, the number one most annoying Christmas song of all time is: (*drum roll*) "Last Christmas" by Wham! Who would have thought it? George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley probably didn't when they were stomping through the deep snow in Saas-Fee.

Readers of blue News write about the song: "Annoying, gets on my nerves", "Turn the radio off as soon as it comes on" or "Always the same song - so tedious".

We probably don't need to say much about "Last Christmas" by Wham! It is and remains a memorable Christmas song.

So, and now blue News wishes you a happy catchy tune for the festive season!