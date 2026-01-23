SBB is known for being punctual and reliable. But sometimes train drivers simply forget to make a stop. Internal statistics now show that, of all places, a station in the Zurich Oberland is the Swiss leader in these rare mishaps.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to internal SBB statistics, the Kemptthal station was mistakenly passed through without stopping a total of 20 times in 2024 and 2025.

This puts the station in first place in an internal SBB ranking, ahead of Liestal and Pully.

SBB emphasizes that such incidents are very rare: statistically, only one in 170,000 stops is missed.

SBB transports hundreds of thousands of people across Switzerland every day. Therefore, it is rare for a train to simply skip a scheduled stop. However, such errors cannot be completely ruled out.

Internally, SBB refers to these as “erroneous through-runs.” This term describes situations in which a train should have stopped at a station but instead continues on.

As reported by the “Zürcher Oberländer,” one station in the Zurich Oberland tops SBB’s internal statistics: Kemptthal in the municipality of Lindau. Trains passed through there a total of 20 times in 2024 and 2025, even though a stop had been scheduled.

Next on the list are the stations Liestal in the canton of Basel-Landschaft with 14 and Pully in the canton of Vaud with 10 erroneous through-runs.

Incidents are rare, according to SBB

SBB emphasizes to the “Zürcher Oberländer” that such incidents are extremely rare overall. “Statistically speaking, one out of 170,000 stops is missed,” says spokesperson Mara Zenhäusern.

For the affected passengers, however, such a mishap is still frustrating. That is why every incident is analyzed afterward and discussed with the train drivers involved.

SBB does not wish to make a definitive assessment of why Kemptthal is affected so frequently. The company cites possible causes such as confusion at stations with different stopping patterns, last-minute operational changes, or the high complexity of Switzerland’s dense rail network.

Complete prevention not possible

In Kemptthal in particular, the unique nature of the schedule could play a role. During the day, the station is mainly served by the S24. After 9 p.m., the S7 adds an additional stop that it does not make during the rest of the day. Such changing stop patterns increase the risk of mix-ups.

Another station in the region also appears in the ranking: Effretikon ranks seventh in the statistics with six erroneous through runs. Several S-Bahn lines stop there, which further complicates operations.

According to SBB, such errors cannot be completely prevented despite all controls. “However, given the high train density and complexity of operations, they cannot be completely ruled out,” says spokesperson Zenhäusern.

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