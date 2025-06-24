The army has begun clearing the newly formed Blatten Lake. On Tuesday, those responsible will provide information on the status of the work.

Dominik Müller

Following the landslide in Blatten VS, the army began an operation with boats and a floating platform on the "Blatten Lake" last week. The aim is to recover alluvial wood and debris.

The aim is to prevent the outlet of the lake from becoming blocked. The residents' personal belongings are also to be salvaged.

Around 20 members of the army are working on the newly formed lake. The aim is to prevent further flooding. Those responsible will provide information on the status of the work on Tuesday. You can follow the media conference in Wiler VS in the livestream above from 3 pm.