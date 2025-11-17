Anyone coming out late at the weekend or needing to get to the airport early will in future be able to take an overnight express train on the Zurich-Berne route. According to timetable data, Interregio trains will also run between Zurich and the federal city at night for the first time from December 14 - as first reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".
The new connections will run twice in each direction every weekend night. They leave Zurich main station at 2.02 and 3.02 a.m., with a stop in Olten. Arrival in Berne is at 3.04 and 4.04 respectively.
Zürich → Bern
01:40
Winterthur
01:59
Zürich HB
02:02
Zürich HB
Bahn-2000-Strecke
02:32
Olten
02:34
Olten
03:04
Bern
Bern → Zürich
03:00
Bern
Bahn-2000-Strecke
03:27
Olten
03:32
Olten
04:03
Zürich HB
04:05
Zürich HB
04:11
Zürich Oerlikon
04:32
Winterthur
In the opposite direction, the trains leave Bern at 2.01 and 3.00 a.m. and arrive in Zurich one hour later. The later train continues to Zurich Airport and Winterthur.
Good news for night owls: SBB does not charge a night supplement - the connections are part of normal long-distance services.
The new night trains are just the beginning. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the Zurich-Bern route is the first line of a planned weekend night network throughout Switzerland. In the SBB "Vision 2027", Olten is to become the central hub. Later, Basel, Chur, Biel, the Lake Geneva region and Valais could also be connected.
However, the service will remain the exception during the week. Due to night-time maintenance on the rail network, SBB will continue to restrict night trains to Friday and Saturday nights.