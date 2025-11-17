Anyone wanting to travel between Zurich and Bern at night will be able to take the IRN1 from December 2025. KEYSTONE

Zurich and Bern are moving closer together at night: From December, two Interregio night trains will run in each direction at weekends for the first time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From mid-December, night Intercity trains will run between Zurich and Berne for the first time - twice in each direction every weekend night and without a supplement.

The railroad wants to pick up night owls and early travelers.

The route is the first step towards a nationwide weekend night network. Show more

Anyone coming out late at the weekend or needing to get to the airport early will in future be able to take an overnight express train on the Zurich-Berne route. According to timetable data, Interregio trains will also run between Zurich and the federal city at night for the first time from December 14 - as first reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The new connections will run twice in each direction every weekend night. They leave Zurich main station at 2.02 and 3.02 a.m., with a stop in Olten. Arrival in Berne is at 3.04 and 4.04 respectively.

Zürich → Bern 01:40 Winterthur 01:59 Zürich HB 02:02 Zürich HB Bahn-2000-Strecke 02:32 Olten 02:34 Olten 03:04 Bern Bern → Zürich 03:00 Bern Bahn-2000-Strecke 03:27 Olten 03:32 Olten 04:03 Zürich HB 04:05 Zürich HB 04:11 Zürich Oerlikon 04:32 Winterthur

In the opposite direction, the trains leave Bern at 2.01 and 3.00 a.m. and arrive in Zurich one hour later. The later train continues to Zurich Airport and Winterthur.

Good news for night owls: SBB does not charge a night supplement - the connections are part of normal long-distance services.

The night express trains are shown in the timetable as IRN1 connections. Screenshot

The new night trains are just the beginning. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the Zurich-Bern route is the first line of a planned weekend night network throughout Switzerland. In the SBB "Vision 2027", Olten is to become the central hub. Later, Basel, Chur, Biel, the Lake Geneva region and Valais could also be connected.

However, the service will remain the exception during the week. Due to night-time maintenance on the rail network, SBB will continue to restrict night trains to Friday and Saturday nights.

