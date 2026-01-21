US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before taking off for Zurich. Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is expected to arrive in Switzerland a little late: A speech, several meetings and probably also talks about Greenland are on the agenda for him in Davos.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump's planned speech at the WEF in Davos is scheduled to take place as planned at 2.30 pm.

Several bilateral meetings with heads of state and business representatives are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, the first meeting of the "Peace Council" for Gaza convened by the USA will take place. Show more

According to the plan, Trump was due to land in Zurich between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. However, because Trump had to turn back and change planes shortly after take-off due to a technical problem, he will not land until around 12.50 pm. He will then travel on to Davos either by helicopter or car. Due to his delay and because the weather has cleared up, he will probably take the helicopter.

Trump should arrive at the congress center in Davos at around 2 p.m. There, he and the US delegation will first meet the Swiss delegation with President Guy Parmelin (SVP), Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis (FDP) and Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP). Despite his late arrival, Trump's speech will take place as planned at 2.30 p.m., according to the WEF organizers. The speech is expected to last 45 minutes.

Meetings with heads of state and government as well as business representatives are planned for Wednesday afternoon. It is not yet known exactly who these will be.

Trump is expected to stay at the Hotel Alpengold in Davos. He already stayed there during his visits to the WEF in 2018 and 2020.

The US President will probably stay at the Hotel Alpengold. The hotel is also known as "The Golden Egg". Keystone

The "Peace Council" for Gaza convened by the USA is due to meet for the first time on Thursday morning. No details of the meeting have yet been released.

There are also to be meetings on Greenland. Trump himself announced before his departure from the USA that many meetings were planned. "I think things will go pretty well," he said. It is not clear whether Greenland will also be a topic at the talks on Wednesday afternoon.