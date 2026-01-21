According to the plan, Trump was due to land in Zurich between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. However, because Trump had to turn back and change planes shortly after take-off due to a technical problem, he will not land until around 12.50 pm. He will then travel on to Davos either by helicopter or car. Due to his delay and because the weather has cleared up, he will probably take the helicopter.
Trump should arrive at the congress center in Davos at around 2 p.m. There, he and the US delegation will first meet the Swiss delegation with President Guy Parmelin (SVP), Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis (FDP) and Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP). Despite his late arrival, Trump's speech will take place as planned at 2.30 p.m., according to the WEF organizers. The speech is expected to last 45 minutes.
There are also to be meetings on Greenland. Trump himself announced before his departure from the USA that many meetings were planned. "I think things will go pretty well," he said. It is not clear whether Greenland will also be a topic at the talks on Wednesday afternoon.