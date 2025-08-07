Shortly before the sensitive meeting in Washington, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin was photographed with a visible cheat sheet. But what does it say?

Sven Ziegler

During the Swiss delegation's visit to Washington, Guy Parmelin was photographed with a partially legible note.

It reads large and clear: "Thank you".

The entry may seem banal - but it is a diplomatic reflex based on experience. Show more

A few minutes before the tense meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, Guy Parmelin held a plain white pencil case in his hand. A photographer from the AFP news agency pulled the trigger at just the right moment - and revealed part of the Swiss economy minister's notepad to the world.

blue News has analyzed the cheat sheet. There's not much to see, but the first paragraph clearly contains the phrase "Thank you for your...". The note also contains words such as "a great opportunity and responsibility". According toBlick, there is also talk of a "great responsibility in the coming weeks".

Guy Parmelin (right) with his cheat sheet next to Karin Keller-Sutter. AFP

What initially sounds like a trivial opening to a conversation turns out on closer inspection to be a clever diplomatic move - or at least a well-intentioned precaution. Anyone who negotiates in English knows that tone is key. And saying thank you at the beginning can go a long way.

The "thank-you moment" as a lesson from history

The fact that a lack of thanks does not go down well in Washington is well known in diplomatic circles - and has even made history. At Volodimir Zelensky's first meeting with Donald Trump in the White House, the Ukrainian president did not thank him right at the beginning of the conversation - Trump publicly resented this and later spoke of a lack of appreciation.

It remains unclear whether the note contained further notes, figures or formulations. The high-resolution version of the photo was not published - but the image circulated widely among journalists in the Federal Palace via WhatsApp. Editorial teams tried to decipher the other lines together - so far without success.