On Tuesday, the airline will present the cabin for its long-haul fleet. There will be more legroom, internet from Starlink and privacy for travelers in the Business Suite.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Edelweiss presents the new long-haul cabins for its A350 fleet.

They will offer more space, modern design and high-speed Internet in all classes.

All six Airbus A350s are to be gradually refitted by summer 2027. Show more

In Economy Class, the airline is focusing on a simple, uncluttered design with a little more space: the seats will have around three centimetres more space and a greater angle of inclination, which should make longer flights more comfortable.

Premium Economy is now integrated into the aircraft and offers seats in a 2-3-2 arrangement with a seat pitch of around one meter. Passengers are offered drinks before take-off and an extended range of meals including alcoholic beverages - served on china.

In Business Class, the airline is geared more towards leisure travelers: Every seat has direct aisle access in a 1-2-1 configuration. The seats can be converted into flat beds to allow for longer periods of rest.

The Business Suite is also being introduced: these seats with doors around 1.20 meters high promise more privacy and are equipped with large screens, memory foam cushions and storage space for hand luggage.

Modern technology for all classes

4K screens, Bluetooth audio, Starlink high-speed internet, USB and wireless charging are available across all classes. Lighting systems designed to support the biorhythm are also part of the equipment.

The new cabin will be in service in the first A350 from December 2026. Further conversions will follow gradually until summer 2027, until all six A350s in the fleet have been converted to the new product.

In our video, the CEO of Edelweiss Air AG, Bernd Bauer, explains the considerations for the new cabin.

