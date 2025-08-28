ESAF earlier The first official Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) took place in Biel in 1895. This picture here is from the festival site in Lausanne. It was taken on July 31, 1937. Image: KEYSTONE A group of Hornussen players with their shingles march to the festival site in Lausanne. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Zug. The picture was taken on August 30, 1943. Image: KEYSTONE The ESAF was held in Zug for the second time in 1961 - although the competition suffered from heavy rain at the time Image: KEYSTONE In 1964, the Swiss Wrestling Festival took place in Aarau. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The view over Aarau and the wrestling festival. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The best wrestlers at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau thank the ladies of honor with a kiss after receiving their wreaths on August 16, 1964. Image: KEYSTONE The ESAF was first held in Biel in 1895. This picture was taken on August 24, 1969, when the festival was held in Biel again. Image: KEYSTONE In 1974, the ESAF was held in Ibach, a district in the canton of Schwyz. Image: KEYSTONE Wreath-winning wrestlers - front right, wrestling king Arnold 'Noldi' Ehrensberger - wait to receive their wreaths at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival on August 21, 1977 in the St. Jakob Stadium in Basel. Image: KEYSTONE The 1980 Swiss Wrestling Festival was held in St. Gallen. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Ernst Schläpfer won the ESAF in St. Gallen. In the picture, the wrestling king poses with the young bull "Gregor", his winning prize. Image: KEYSTONE A woman places the winner's crown on Jörg Abderhalden's head at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau on August 30, 1998 - he is the new wrestling king. Image: KEYSTONE This year, the ESAF will take place in Mollis, Glarus, from August 29 to 31, 2025. Image: KEYSTONE The reigning wrestling king is Joel Wicki - he won the title at the 2022 Swiss Wrestling Championships in Pratteln. Who will win this year? Image: KEYSTONE ESAF earlier The first official Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) took place in Biel in 1895. This picture here is from the festival site in Lausanne. It was taken on July 31, 1937. Image: KEYSTONE A group of Hornussen players with their shingles march to the festival site in Lausanne. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Zug. The picture was taken on August 30, 1943. Image: KEYSTONE The ESAF was held in Zug for the second time in 1961 - although the competition suffered from heavy rain at the time Image: KEYSTONE In 1964, the Swiss Wrestling Festival took place in Aarau. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The view over Aarau and the wrestling festival. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The best wrestlers at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau thank the ladies of honor with a kiss after receiving their wreaths on August 16, 1964. Image: KEYSTONE The ESAF was first held in Biel in 1895. This picture was taken on August 24, 1969, when the festival was held in Biel again. Image: KEYSTONE In 1974, the ESAF was held in Ibach, a district in the canton of Schwyz. Image: KEYSTONE Wreath-winning wrestlers - front right, wrestling king Arnold 'Noldi' Ehrensberger - wait to receive their wreaths at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival on August 21, 1977 in the St. Jakob Stadium in Basel. Image: KEYSTONE The 1980 Swiss Wrestling Festival was held in St. Gallen. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Ernst Schläpfer won the ESAF in St. Gallen. In the picture, the wrestling king poses with the young bull "Gregor", his winning prize. Image: KEYSTONE A woman places the winner's crown on Jörg Abderhalden's head at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau on August 30, 1998 - he is the new wrestling king. Image: KEYSTONE This year, the ESAF will take place in Mollis, Glarus, from August 29 to 31, 2025. Image: KEYSTONE The reigning wrestling king is Joel Wicki - he won the title at the 2022 Swiss Wrestling Championships in Pratteln. Who will win this year? Image: KEYSTONE

The first Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) took place in Biel in 1895. Since then, it has been a major national event that combines tradition, sport and a folk festival. The development in pictures.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) is the highlight of the wrestling season and attracts tens of thousands of spectators every three years.

The event, whose roots date back to 1805, combines sporting competition with Swiss tradition and customs.

These pictures show the development of the ESAF in recent years. Show more

The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) is one of the most important events in Switzerland. Every three years, the highlight of the wrestling season attracts tens of thousands of visitors when the best "bad boys" - as the top wrestlers are known - compete against each other in the sawdust.

Its roots go back to 1805, when a traditional costume and wrestling festival was held in Unspunnen for the first time. This developed into a national sporting event, which for a long time was closely linked to the idea of cultivating tradition and homeland. From 1895, the wrestling festivals were held at regular intervals as "federal" competitions.

Since then, the ESAF has grown to become the largest recurring sporting event in Switzerland. In addition to the sport, it is also a cultural event: culinary specialties, yodelling and alphorn music, traditional costume parades. The huge arena, which today can accommodate over 50,000 spectators, is a symbol of the interplay between modernity and tradition.

For the wrestlers themselves, the title of "Wrestling King" remains the highest accolade, combined with honorary gifts such as the legendary winner's muni.