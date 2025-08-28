  1. Residential Customers
1895-2025 This is what the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival once looked like

Lea Oetiker

28.8.2025

ESAF earlier
ESAF earlier. The first official Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) took place in Biel in 1895. This picture here is from the festival site in Lausanne. It was taken on July 31, 1937.

The first official Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) took place in Biel in 1895. This picture here is from the festival site in Lausanne. It was taken on July 31, 1937.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. A group of Hornussen players with their shingles march to the festival site in Lausanne.

A group of Hornussen players with their shingles march to the festival site in Lausanne.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Zug. The picture was taken on August 30, 1943.

The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Zug. The picture was taken on August 30, 1943.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. The ESAF was held in Zug for the second time in 1961 - although the competition suffered from heavy rain at the time

The ESAF was held in Zug for the second time in 1961 - although the competition suffered from heavy rain at the time

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. In 1964, the Swiss Wrestling Festival took place in Aarau.

In 1964, the Swiss Wrestling Festival took place in Aarau.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv

ESAF earlier. The view over Aarau and the wrestling festival.

The view over Aarau and the wrestling festival.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv

ESAF earlier. The best wrestlers at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau thank the ladies of honor with a kiss after receiving their wreaths on August 16, 1964.

The best wrestlers at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau thank the ladies of honor with a kiss after receiving their wreaths on August 16, 1964.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. The ESAF was first held in Biel in 1895. This picture was taken on August 24, 1969, when the festival was held in Biel again.

The ESAF was first held in Biel in 1895. This picture was taken on August 24, 1969, when the festival was held in Biel again.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. In 1974, the ESAF was held in Ibach, a district in the canton of Schwyz.

In 1974, the ESAF was held in Ibach, a district in the canton of Schwyz.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. Wreath-winning wrestlers - front right, wrestling king Arnold 'Noldi' Ehrensberger - wait to receive their wreaths at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival on August 21, 1977 in the St. Jakob Stadium in Basel.

Wreath-winning wrestlers - front right, wrestling king Arnold 'Noldi' Ehrensberger - wait to receive their wreaths at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival on August 21, 1977 in the St. Jakob Stadium in Basel.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. The 1980 Swiss Wrestling Festival was held in St. Gallen.

The 1980 Swiss Wrestling Festival was held in St. Gallen.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

ESAF earlier. Ernst Schläpfer won the ESAF in St. Gallen. In the picture, the wrestling king poses with the young bull "Gregor", his winning prize.

Ernst Schläpfer won the ESAF in St. Gallen. In the picture, the wrestling king poses with the young bull "Gregor", his winning prize.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. A woman places the winner's crown on Jörg Abderhalden's head at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau on August 30, 1998 - he is the new wrestling king.

A woman places the winner's crown on Jörg Abderhalden's head at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Aarau on August 30, 1998 - he is the new wrestling king.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. This year, the ESAF will take place in Mollis, Glarus, from August 29 to 31, 2025.

This year, the ESAF will take place in Mollis, Glarus, from August 29 to 31, 2025.

Image: KEYSTONE

ESAF earlier. The reigning wrestling king is Joel Wicki - he won the title at the 2022 Swiss Wrestling Championships in Pratteln. Who will win this year?

The reigning wrestling king is Joel Wicki - he won the title at the 2022 Swiss Wrestling Championships in Pratteln. Who will win this year?

Image: KEYSTONE

The first Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) took place in Biel in 1895. Since then, it has been a major national event that combines tradition, sport and a folk festival. The development in pictures.

28.08.2025, 04:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) is the highlight of the wrestling season and attracts tens of thousands of spectators every three years.
  • The event, whose roots date back to 1805, combines sporting competition with Swiss tradition and customs.
  • These pictures show the development of the ESAF in recent years.
Show more

The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) is one of the most important events in Switzerland. Every three years, the highlight of the wrestling season attracts tens of thousands of visitors when the best "bad boys" - as the top wrestlers are known - compete against each other in the sawdust.

Its roots go back to 1805, when a traditional costume and wrestling festival was held in Unspunnen for the first time. This developed into a national sporting event, which for a long time was closely linked to the idea of cultivating tradition and homeland. From 1895, the wrestling festivals were held at regular intervals as "federal" competitions.

Since then, the ESAF has grown to become the largest recurring sporting event in Switzerland. In addition to the sport, it is also a cultural event: culinary specialties, yodelling and alphorn music, traditional costume parades. The huge arena, which today can accommodate over 50,000 spectators, is a symbol of the interplay between modernity and tradition.

For the wrestlers themselves, the title of "Wrestling King" remains the highest accolade, combined with honorary gifts such as the legendary winner's muni.

All figures for the Swiss Wrestling Festival. 270,000 liters of beer ++ 37 tons of sawdust ++ 696 toilets

All figures for the Swiss Wrestling Festival270,000 liters of beer ++ 37 tons of sawdust ++ 696 toilets

