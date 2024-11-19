Ingo Peters has lost 50 kilograms. This is what he currently looks like. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

"Schwiegertochter gesucht" star Ingo Peters has lost 50 kilograms through MMK therapy and gastric sleeve surgery. His wife is also taking part in the diet.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ingo Peters has been in the limelight for more than ten years. His participation in the show "Schwiegertochter gesucht" and his eternal search for true love made him famous in 2013.

The 34-year-old weighed 181 kilograms, but has now lost 50 kilograms.

The reason for this is MMK therapy - a specific therapy to treat obesity - and a gastric sleeve operation. Show more

"Schwiegertochter gesucht" favorite Ingo Peters has been in the spotlight for over 10 years. He was always looking for the love of his life. Now he has changed a lot in recent months - at least on the outside. The 34-year-old has lost a whole 46.5 kilograms and now weighs 134.5 kilograms. Previously it was 181.

And how did he achieve this? In June, he started MMK therapy, which combines nutritional advice and exercise. Then, on July 22, he had a gastric sleeve operation. But he had already lost 24 kilograms before the operation. After that, the kilos continued to tumble.

He shares the change on social media

The operation not only helped him physically, but also mentally. The TV star keeps sharing his progress on Instagram and gives weekly updates.

This is what the couple looked like before the diet and surgery. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

The kilos are disappearing, but his current wife Annika has joined him. She is the love of his life and they have been married for two years. She also decided to have gastric sleeve surgery in September.

Since then, she has lost more than eight kilograms in just seven weeks and is also delighted with her progress. She writes on social media: "I'm down two dress sizes - it's a great feeling." Ingo says: "We are walking this path together and motivating each other anew every day."