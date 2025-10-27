A new analysis by Axa shows that burglaries have increased. (symbolic image) Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

With the darkness comes the burglars: a new analysis by Axa shows that around 45 percent more burglaries are committed in the winter months than in the summer. Western Switzerland is particularly affected.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an Axa analysis, 45% more burglaries occur from October to March than in the summer months - the early onset of darkness plays into the hands of criminals.

December is the peak month, with burglary figures doubling at Christmas and New Year's Eve in particular.

With 8.5 burglaries per 1000 households, Geneva is the worst affected, while Uri, Graubünden and Glarus remain almost burglary-free zones.

After years of decline, burglaries rose by 10 % in 2024 - the amount of damage reached a record CHF 21 million. Show more

Autumn has officially arrived in the country. This is noticeable not least in the weather. It gets dark earlier and that means burglars are up to mischief. This is shown by an analysis by Axa over the last ten years.

The insurance company records 45 percent more burglaries from October to March than in the summer months. "The earlier darkness seems to play into the hands of burglars," says Stefan Müller, Head of Property Claims at Axa.

The most popular month is December, followed by November and October. On December 24 and 31, Axa even records more than twice as many burglaries as on normal days. "During the holidays, when many people are on vacation or with relatives, burglars have an easier time," says Müller. Thieves are least likely to break in from April to June.

Western Switzerland affected more than twice as often

Statistically speaking, people who live in Geneva live more dangerously: since 2019, the burglary rate there has been 8.5 burglaries per 1,000 households per year - more than double the Swiss average of 3.2. Burglars also struck more often than average in the cantons of Vaud, Basel-Stadt, Basel-Land, Jura, Solothurn and Neuchâtel.

The situation is completely different in central Switzerland and the south-east: Burglaries are almost a rarity in Uri (0.9), Graubünden (1.0) and Glarus (1.1).

Burglary figures on the rise - for the first time in years

Apart from the exceptions during the pandemic years, the trend is clear: in 2024, burglaries rose by around 10 percent compared to the previous year. This is the first time that the frequency has exceeded the pre-coronavirus level of 2019. Why? Stefan Müller, an expert at Axa, is cautious: "We cannot conclusively assess why burglaries have increased. We see a new development here."

The amount of damage has exploded - over 21 million francs

Even more drastic than the number of cases is the financial dimension: Axa paid out CHF 21 million for burglaries last year - more than ever before. The average loss is now over CHF 7,000 per case, an increase of 25 percent in just two years. Particularly striking: the number of major losses over CHF 30,000 increased by 50% in both 2023 and 2024.

"Such complex crimes point to organized structures," explains Müller. The increase in professional gangs is particularly noticeable in costly cases. However, the average loss for smaller burglaries also rose by 9 percent - an effect of rising consumer goods prices and more expensive valuables such as e-bikes, laptops and smartphones.

How to protect yourself - with simple means

The good news: many burglaries, especially so-called sneak-in thefts, can be easily prevented. Müller advises: Always lock doors, even when you are away for a short time. Close windows completely, even at night. If you are away, you should involve your neighbors - a vigilant neighborhood is often the best alarm system. Another aid can be a timer to simulate presence.