The Swiss like to spend Christmas at home - and travel shortly afterwards. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Many Swiss people are drawn to the warmth over the festive period. These countries and cities are particularly popular.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many Swiss people travel to the sun over Christmas and New Year.

Spain and Thailand are particularly popular destinations.

According to Skyscanner, travelers remain flexible and often use the "All places" search to find cheap offers. Show more

Many Swiss people are drawn out into the world at the end of the year: a recent data analysis by the travel app Skyscanner shows where Swiss people prefer to fly this year over Christmas and New Year's Eve. The result: the south is very popular.

As in previous years, many Swiss people are drawn to warmer climes over the holidays, with Spain and Thailand at the top of the wish list. In Europe, destinations such as Italy, Portugal and France are also popular. Further afield, destinations such as the USA and Morocco score highly. However, a destination that is not known for its beach weather also attracts the Swiss: the United Kingdom.

There is also a clear trend towards spontaneity when it comes to city breaks: the "All places" search, which shows flights without a fixed destination sorted by price, is very popular. If "All places" were a country, it would be in third place in the country ranking. Among cities, the open search even takes first place.

The Skyscanner data also shows that most searches for travel over the holidays were made on November 9 - around six weeks before departure. December 26 is a particularly popular day to travel. The Swiss like to spend Christmas at home after all - and travel shortly afterwards.

Top 10 most popular vacation destinations for Christmas and New Year's Eve Spain

Thailand

"All places" (flexible search)

United Kingdom

Italy

USA

Portugal

Germany, France

France

Morocco Show more