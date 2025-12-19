  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Warmth instead of cold This is where the Swiss prefer to spend their vacations over the festive period

Lea Oetiker

19.12.2025

The Swiss like to spend Christmas at home - and travel shortly afterwards.
The Swiss like to spend Christmas at home - and travel shortly afterwards.
Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Many Swiss people are drawn to the warmth over the festive period. These countries and cities are particularly popular.

19.12.2025, 23:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Many Swiss people travel to the sun over Christmas and New Year.
  • Spain and Thailand are particularly popular destinations.
  • According to Skyscanner, travelers remain flexible and often use the "All places" search to find cheap offers.
Show more

Many Swiss people are drawn out into the world at the end of the year: a recent data analysis by the travel app Skyscanner shows where Swiss people prefer to fly this year over Christmas and New Year's Eve. The result: the south is very popular.

As in previous years, many Swiss people are drawn to warmer climes over the holidays, with Spain and Thailand at the top of the wish list. In Europe, destinations such as Italy, Portugal and France are also popular. Further afield, destinations such as the USA and Morocco score highly. However, a destination that is not known for its beach weather also attracts the Swiss: the United Kingdom.

There is also a clear trend towards spontaneity when it comes to city breaks: the "All places" search, which shows flights without a fixed destination sorted by price, is very popular. If "All places" were a country, it would be in third place in the country ranking. Among cities, the open search even takes first place.

The Skyscanner data also shows that most searches for travel over the holidays were made on November 9 - around six weeks before departure. December 26 is a particularly popular day to travel. The Swiss like to spend Christmas at home after all - and travel shortly afterwards.

Top 10 most popular vacation destinations for Christmas and New Year's Eve

  • Spain
  • Thailand
  • "All places" (flexible search)
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • USA
  • Portugal
  • Germany, France
  • France
  • Morocco
Show more

Top 10 most popular city destinations for Christmas and New Year's Eve

  • All cities (Flexible search)
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • London, England
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Phuket, Thailand
  • New York, USA
  • Rome, Italy
Show more