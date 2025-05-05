SBB wants to communicate differently from summer. KEYSTONE

From the summer, public transport will no longer refer to external events. The neutral term caused confusion and even aggression.

Petar Marjanović

Since last year, SBB has used the term "extraneous event" when people commit suicide and this stops train services. The railroad introduced this neutral term in summer 2024. Now it admits: The term has not stood the test of time.

The term "external event" was used to describe various events that were not due to technical faults or natural phenomena. With the new term, SBB wanted to prevent suicides and strengthen data protection. Instead, employees received many questions and negative feedback. They were increasingly confronted with a lack of understanding and aggression.

For this reason, SBB is once again referring to such incidents as "personal accidents" from June. "Thanks to clear communication, travelers can better classify interruptions, assess the consequences and find out about travel alternatives," explains the railroad company. The entire public transport industry supports the changeover from June 4, 2025.

Werther effect is proven

Communication about suicides remains sensitive. Research shows: Reports of suicides can trigger copycat acts - the so-called Werther effect. This effect goes back to a wave of suicides that allegedly began after Goethe's 1774 novel "The Sorrows of Young Werther".

There are clear recommendations for reporting in Switzerland. SBB also refers to the guidelines of the Swiss Press Council. The media should report with restraint, avoid pictures of accident scenes and consistently point out offers of help.