Huge queue to view a show apartment in Zurich: scammers in Susland are relentlessly exploiting the housing shortage in Swiss cities. Picture: Keystone

A scam, a stolen identity, a trail that leads all the way to West Africa: blue News shows how Swiss IDs fall into the hands of international fraudsters - and why this is not an isolated case.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News reported on an apartment scam in Zurich in which stolen Swiss IDs were used to inspire confidence.

One victim now explains how the fraudsters got hold of her copy of the ID - she fell for the same perpetrator.

The case shows how widespread and professional the scam is - and how a single advertisement can turn into an international network. Show more

Fraudsters relieve L. H., who is looking for an apartment in Zurich, of 998 francs. The perpetrator or perpetrators use false apartment pictures, dubious emails and a stolen identity. In order to warn others about the scam, the Swiss man told his story to blue News(read it here).

The perpetrators' approach was particularly perfidious. A doctor from Zurich, who knew nothing about the scam, is at the center of the story. How did the perpetrator(s) get hold of her ID and that of her daughter, as well as the woman's doctor's ID? They used these documents to gain Loïc H.'s trust - and presumably not just his.

So how did this identity theft come about?

blue News was able to talk to the doctor. We call her Silvana Plättli here, her true identity remains anonymous. And what Plättli tells us makes you sit up and take notice: Her case was "exactly the same as Mr. H's".

Her daughter had been desperately looking for a room in a shared flat since mid-May. "She said: 'Mom, please help me look. And what do I do? I search and fall for the same scammer that Mr. H. fell for. When I read the wording in your article, it's the same statements."

"Exactly the same scam" - only with "Mr. Sebastian"

That was in mid-September. She was even offered a flat at the same address - Stampfenbachstrasse 151: "It's exactly the same apartment that I fell for. But the photos of the inside of the apartment are different pictures."

On September 11, "Mr. Sebastian" offers Plättli the apartment at Stampenbachstrasse 151 - with an "outside corridor", the sentence "POSSIBILITY TO REMOVE SOME OF THE FURNITURE IF YOU WANT TO", the salutation "Good morning" in the afternoon and "Thank you for proofreading!" at the end. zVg

In the meantime, Plättli has searched the Internet for the photos she received. The result: the exact same photos can be found in offers in Lille, Rome and Saint-Étienne. You're always wiser with hindsight, admits Plättli: "The pictures look like they're from a vacation apartment brochure." But the Swiss woman didn't suspect anything at the time.

On September 28, the supposed Silvana Plättli offered L. H. the same apartment - with an "outside corridor", the sentence "POSSIBILITY TO REMOVE SOME OF THE FURNITURE IF YOU WANT TO", the salutation "Good morning" in the evening and "Thank you for proofreading!" at the end. zVg

"It was exactly the same scam," recalls Plättli. "I wrote that I was looking for my daughter and that I was serious. Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian' replied that they were an older couple from Germany and would only come to show me the apartment if I was really interested." Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian reappear later in the story, when Mrs. Plättli's search had long since come to an end.

No money? Then the ID card!

What Plättli also noticed in the email was the bad German in the correspondence: "That should have set alarm bells ringing." In her case, too, a deposit of 998 francs was requested - the same amount as for H. Fortunately for her, Plättli hesitates: "I didn't do that."

What "Mr. Sebastian" is demanding for information from the Plättlis. zVg

The doctor is not comfortable with the situation: she tells the suspected fraudsters that she is currently abroad and has to be there for the transfer. "Then they wanted the ID." Silvana Plättli is an old-school woman: she is cautious when it comes to money. She doesn't do online banking either.

But papers? You often have to provide them somewhere, she thinks. "And I sent the documents: mine, my daughter's and the doctor's ID." Plättli has to laugh. "Unfortunately, I also sent the doctor's ID, which has expired. That was a mishap."

Resourceful fraudsters: If they can't take money from the victim, they should at least send personal documents. This is how they obtain the ID of Silvana Plättli and her daughter. zVg

Once the email has been sent, Plättli goes to work. In the evening, she tells her son about the affair. The teenager takes the mother to task: "He looks at it and says: 'That's fake, that's scam! And you're still sending your details' Jesus, God, I read it all again and thought: 'Of course! Plättli called the police and filed a complaint.

"I was so euphoric"

The authorities advised her to have her ID invalidated due to the prospect of future identity fraud, so that no one would launder money or take out a loan under her name. "I had to have everything redone for me and my daughter."

This is what the email with the account details that "Mr. Sebastian" sends Silvana Plättli looks like. zVg

Plättli is annoyed that she fell for the scammers. "I was so euphoric when he wrote to tell me he was giving me the apartment. It was a great offer. Of course I didn't want to miss out on it."

On October 3, the supposed Silvana Plättli sent L. H. the details of another account. zVg

After the attempted scam was uncovered, she investigated the matter herself and began researching. "And then I found a film by SRF Investigativ that had been broadcast two weeks before my case."

The SRF journalists are on the trail of the very same fraudsters that Plättli and H. fell victim to. In the report, Plättli sees familiar photos - they are the same apartment pictures as in the advertisement for Stampfenbachstrasse 151.

"Mr. Sebastian" is based in Benin

The SRF team posed as people looking for an apartment and were able to locate the fraudsters in Porto-Novo in Benin. "I assume it's the same person: he also posed as Mr. Sebastian." The same name that the fraudsters had already used to contact her.

Plättli dug further: she looked at other offers on the portal where she had also found the apartment in Stampfenbachstrasse. Her realization: "Every third apartment was a scam. That scared me. You can find the photos in Prague, Geneva, Paris, Scotland, Poland - everywhere."

SRF Investigativ tracked down "Mr. Sebastian" in Benin, who is probably behind the various scams in Zurich. Google Earth

The drama has now come to an end for the Swiss woman - until Mr. H. turns up at her practice on her day off and wants to speak to her about a housing agency. "I thought: No, now the identity fraud is really happening." But because Mr. H. doesn't leave his details, the victims don't find each other.

Perpetrator writes to Plättli under her own name

Two days later, the police get in touch about the complaint from H. Plättli refers to her own case and the blocked documents - and the matter could actually be over for the woman. But it wasn't: because Plättli was so upset about the scam, she put it to the test.

"I responded to one of those scam offers that I thought might be the perpetrators. I used a fake name and a fake email address. And then he actually wrote back - in my name. And in about the third email, he sent me my own ID to show that he was serious."

Silvana Plättli responds to a suspicious ad for an apartment at Allmendstrasse 104 in Zurich - and receives an email back written in her own name. She also receives her own identity papers in this e-mail dated October 14. The tone is similar to the correspondence in the previous fake advertisements.

Plättli writes to him that she will check the documents and then transfer them. She leaves the fraudster "fidgeting" for a while before informing him that the IDs have been blocked. "Of course, nothing came back."