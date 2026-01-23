This property is an absolute dream: a 7.5-room condominium is for sale on Lake Aegeri in Oberägeri ZG that leaves nothing to be desired. The maisonette garden apartment with private lake access measures 405 square meters of living space - the underground car park has space for five cars.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most expensive condominium in Switzerland is currently for sale on Lake Aegeri in Oberägeri ZG.

The luxury property offers 7.5 rooms on 405 square meters of living space. The purchase price: 14.5 million francs.

The private access to the lake and its own jetty will increase the value of the property.

It is not intended for the small purse, but for lovers of exclusive architecture and select design: the currently most expensive condominium with a purchase price of 14.5 million Swiss francs is located directly on Lake Aegeri in the canton of Zug and fulfills pretty much all the dreams of discerning home lovers.

Nestled in the prestigious Bellagio residential complex, the maisonette garden apartment has direct access to the lake. Residents and guests must first identify themselves via a video surveillance system at the entrance gate before entering. Anyone who does not belong must remain outside.

Spacious, high-quality and individually designed

Spread over around 405 square meters and 7.5 rooms, "generous window areas and bright rooms characterize the stylish appearance", according to the advertisement on the Homegate real estate platform. "With its well thought-out room layout and the flowing transition between indoor and outdoor areas, the apartment conveys a special feeling of living," the real estate platform advertises.

A glance at the interior reveals that no expense has been spared here. Fine materials and carefully selected furnishings enhance the living area, kitchen and bathroom and create "a home that harmoniously combines tranquillity, comfort and elegance".

Lake Aegeri practically in the living room

From the living room and even from the bathroom, there is a magnificent view of Lake Aegeri. The underground garage has space for five cars. A spacious lakeside terrace with private access to the lake and jetty enhance the property - and have a further significant impact on the purchase price.Blick" reports: "A house with a view of the lake is worth 15 percent more than one with a simple view of the countryside. If a property even has direct access to the lake, its price doubles."