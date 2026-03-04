Sauna, cinema and whirlpoolThis luxury farm in Lucerne costs over 7 million francs
4.3.2026
The Kurmannhof in Pfaffnau LU combines rural charm with modern luxury. The extraordinary property is now looking for a new owner for 7.2 million francs.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The Kurmannhof in Pfaffnau LU is for sale for 7.2 million Swiss francs and is advertised as a luxurious lover's property with horse pasture, stables, its own spring and 2500 square meters of land.
Completed in 2016, the building comprises seven spacious apartments and communal areas with a gym, sauna, cinema and bar, as well as 17 parking spaces in the garage.
The property combines traditional architecture with modern technology such as a geothermal heat pump, whirlpool bathtubs and energy-efficient construction and is aimed at buyers looking for rural luxury.
A farmhouse straight out of a picture book - only with luxury extras that you would expect to find in a wellness hotel. The Kurmannhof in Pfaffnau LU is currently for sale for an impressive 7.2 million francs. The property is advertised on the Immoscout platform as a "unique collector's item full of charm and comfort".
The farm is located in the Lucerne hinterland on a 2,500 square meter plot of land, as reported by Blick The property includes a horse pasture, a stable with four boxes - and even its own spring.
Seven apartments under one roof
The Kurmannhof is no longer an ordinary farm. The two parts of the house, which were completed in 2016, contain a total of seven apartments: three 4½-room apartments, three 5½-room apartments and a spacious 7½-room apartment.
The living spaces range from 108 to 213 square meters. There is also plenty of space for cars: 17 vehicles can be parked in a garage.
The communal areas are also more reminiscent of a luxury residential complex than a classic courtyard. The residents share a 60 square meter fitness room. There is also a sauna, a private cinema and a bar.
Whirlpool and high-tech in the farmhouse
Technically, the property is state-of-the-art. The Kurmannhof is heated with a geothermal probe heat pump and low-temperature underfloor heating. Each apartment is also equipped with whirlpool bathtubs, its own washing tower and a central vacuum cleaner system. A Swedish stove also ensures cozy winter evenings.
"The traditional architecture features many lovingly crafted, highly sophisticated details," says the Kurmannhof website. The magnificent cottage garden with a wayside cross and box hedges is particularly eye-catching and, according to the description, is "absolutely true to the original style".
Robustly built - and energy-efficient
The building is made of concrete and sand-lime brick, while the exterior walls are insulated with a rear-ventilated wooden façade. According to the advertisement, this guarantees "longevity and the best energy values".
The sales advertisement is clearly aimed at lovers of exceptional properties. Or as it says: "If you want to live in a rural yet luxurious setting with satisfied tenants who will help cover the running costs, this is the right place for you."