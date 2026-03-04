This luxury farm in Pfaffnau LU has 34 rooms. Maps

The Kurmannhof in Pfaffnau LU combines rural charm with modern luxury. The extraordinary property is now looking for a new owner for 7.2 million francs.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kurmannhof in Pfaffnau LU is for sale for 7.2 million Swiss francs and is advertised as a luxurious lover's property with horse pasture, stables, its own spring and 2500 square meters of land.

Completed in 2016, the building comprises seven spacious apartments and communal areas with a gym, sauna, cinema and bar, as well as 17 parking spaces in the garage.

The property combines traditional architecture with modern technology such as a geothermal heat pump, whirlpool bathtubs and energy-efficient construction and is aimed at buyers looking for rural luxury. Show more

A farmhouse straight out of a picture book - only with luxury extras that you would expect to find in a wellness hotel. The Kurmannhof in Pfaffnau LU is currently for sale for an impressive 7.2 million francs. The property is advertised on the Immoscout platform as a "unique collector's item full of charm and comfort".

The farm is located in the Lucerne hinterland on a 2,500 square meter plot of land, as reported by Blick The property includes a horse pasture, a stable with four boxes - and even its own spring.

Seven apartments under one roof

The Kurmannhof is no longer an ordinary farm. The two parts of the house, which were completed in 2016, contain a total of seven apartments: three 4½-room apartments, three 5½-room apartments and a spacious 7½-room apartment.

The living spaces range from 108 to 213 square meters. There is also plenty of space for cars: 17 vehicles can be parked in a garage.

The communal areas are also more reminiscent of a luxury residential complex than a classic courtyard. The residents share a 60 square meter fitness room. There is also a sauna, a private cinema and a bar.

Whirlpool and high-tech in the farmhouse

Technically, the property is state-of-the-art. The Kurmannhof is heated with a geothermal probe heat pump and low-temperature underfloor heating. Each apartment is also equipped with whirlpool bathtubs, its own washing tower and a central vacuum cleaner system. A Swedish stove also ensures cozy winter evenings.

"The traditional architecture features many lovingly crafted, highly sophisticated details," says the Kurmannhof website. The magnificent cottage garden with a wayside cross and box hedges is particularly eye-catching and, according to the description, is "absolutely true to the original style".

Robustly built - and energy-efficient

The building is made of concrete and sand-lime brick, while the exterior walls are insulated with a rear-ventilated wooden façade. According to the advertisement, this guarantees "longevity and the best energy values".

The sales advertisement is clearly aimed at lovers of exceptional properties. Or as it says: "If you want to live in a rural yet luxurious setting with satisfied tenants who will help cover the running costs, this is the right place for you."