The man whose face was reconstructed in this picture died in 2011. Stadtpolizei Zürich

The Zurich city police are asking for help in identifying a person who was recovered dead from Lake Zurich over 13 years ago.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich city police are trying to establish the identity of a deceased man with the help of a reconstructed facial image.

The unknown man died in 2011. Show more

On May 20, 2011, a rower discovered a lifeless body floating in the water at Mythenquai 74 in Zurich. Despite investigations and an appeal for witnesses, the identity of the deceased has still not been established, writes the Zurich city police in a statement.

The facial image of the deceased has now been reconstructed using the technical means available today. This should show what the person might have looked like when alive.

The deceased was a man between 55 and 75 years old. He was about 170 centimeters tall, weighed 68 kilograms and had grey hair and a bald head. He was wearing brown trousers, a blue T-shirt, a gray trainer jacket, a black jacket and brown sneakers.

Anyone who can provide information about the unknown deceased is asked to contact the Zurich city police.