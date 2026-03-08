Roger Elsener is set to become the new head of SRF (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler) KEYSTONE

A change of leadership is imminent at Swiss Radio and Television. According to "Republik", the SRG nomination committee is recommending media manager Roger Elsener as the new SRF director. The election by the Board of Directors is considered a formality.

Sven Ziegler

The 49-year-old is currently CEO of streaming provider Zattoo and previously worked for the Wanner family media group for many years.

The selection process was criticized because a headhunter with links to politically right-wing media was involved. Show more

There are signs of a change at the top of Swiss radio and television. As the online magazine "Republik" reports, the SRG nomination committee is recommending media manager Roger Elsener as the new director of SRF. The previous head, Nathalie Wappler, announced in September that she would be leaving SRF at the end of April.

The personnel committee is also in favor of the 49-year-old Elsener, according to the "Republik" article. According to the report, the formal election by the SRG Board of Directors will take place on Tuesday. According to "Republik", observers assume that this is a formality.

Streaming manager instead of traditional SRF executive

Elsener has been CEO of the streaming provider Zattoo, which belongs to the Zurich-based TX Group, since October 2024. He previously worked for the media group of the Wanner publishing family from Aargau for over a decade.

The designated SRF CEO therefore primarily brings experience in the entertainment and streaming business. According to "Republik", however, he is less of a representative of traditional information journalism or the traditional public service.

It is precisely this mix that could be relevant for SRG in a phase of upheaval. The public media group is under strong pressure to make its offering more digital and to reach younger target groups.

Criticism of the selection process

However, the selection process, which lasted several weeks, also came in for criticism. The SRG nomination committee was supported by the Zurich-based HR consultancy Roy C. Hitchman.

Its director Sandro Rüegger sits on the board of directors of the magazine "Nebelspalter" and was formerly managing director of "Weltwoche". Both media are politically associated with the right-wing spectrum.