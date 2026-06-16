Researchers have created the first high-resolution map of solar radiation for Switzerland. The data takes into account the terrain and even the shadows cast by individual trees. (Illustrative image) Keystone

For the first time, researchers have calculated solar radiation in Switzerland with a resolution of ten meters. The new map even captures the shadows cast by individual trees and is intended to aid in snowmelt forecasts, flood warnings, and hydropower generation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A new map shows where the sun shines in Switzerland and where it does not. Researchers have calculated the incidence of light so precisely that even the shadow of every single tree is captured.

The data serves as a foundation for research on snowmelt, climate, and the water cycle, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF announced on Tuesday.

Solar radiation plays a particularly important role in accurate snowmelt forecasts. About one-third of precipitation in Switzerland falls as snow. The data thus aids in flood warnings and hydropower planning.

For the model, the researchers used high-resolution data from the Federal Office of Topography (swisstopo). According to the researchers, a particular challenge was accounting for the varying structure of tree canopies, such as in deciduous trees that lose their leaves in winter.

The map depicts solar radiation for all of Switzerland with a resolution of ten meters. The data is available for every hour and every day over a full annual cycle. According to Clare Webster of the Snow Hydrology Research Group at the SLF, the dataset has already been incorporated into current research findings. “We were able to use it to conduct detailed snow simulations for Swiss mountain forests,” the researcher said in the press release. This has demonstrated how differently the forest influences the snow cover depending on location and weather.

The data is available to the public on the Envidat data portal.

https://www.envidat.ch/#/metadata/swissrad10-hourly-light-availability-maps-at-10-m-resolution-over-switzerland