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Routine mission goes viral This precise landing maneuver by Rega inspires millions

Fabienne Berner

4.6.2026

Like something out of an action movie - and yet everyday life for Rega: a rescue helicopter lands calmly, precisely and seemingly effortlessly on the roof of St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital.

04.06.2026, 10:06

A video of the helicopter spotter Pio St. Gallen is currently going viral on social media. Helispotters are people who photograph or film helicopters and document their missions.

The footage shows the precise landing approach of a Rega rescue helicopter on the roof of St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital. The crew's calm and controlled approach is particularly praised in the comments.

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