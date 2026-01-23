Like something out of an action movie - and yet everyday life for Rega: a rescue helicopter touches down on the roof of St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital calmly, precisely and seemingly effortlessly.

A video of helispotter Philipp Pipo Boppart from St. Gallen is currently going viral on social media. Helispotters are people who photograph or film helicopters and document their missions.

The footage shows the precise landing approach of a Rega rescue helicopter on the roof of St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital. The crew's calm and controlled approach is particularly praised in the comments.

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