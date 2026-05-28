In force for more than 20 years: Eleven bans and two rules for Villettepark in Cham. Picture: Facebook

Is it still allowed to have a picnic here? Many people in Cham ZG are currently asking themselves this question. A board with bans in front of the Villettepark is causing discussion. The municipality is surprised, as the boards have been there since 2005.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A prohibition board with eleven rules in Villette Park in Cham is causing heated debate online.

The ban on picnics in particular is met with incomprehension by many residents.

Others defend the rules by pointing to litter and a lack of respect from individual visitors.

The municipality emphasizes that the rules have been in place since 2005. For picnics and bathing without restrictions, it refers to the neighboring Hirsgarten. Show more

Summer is here and the Swiss are drawn to the water. Whether it's a pond, bathing area, lake or your own pool in the garden - cooling off is now better than ever. But in Cham ZG, residents cannot enjoy the warm temperatures in the popular Villettepark. A prohibition sign with eleven bans and two rules is displayed at the entrance to the park directly on Lake Zug.

This is really upsetting the people of Cham. The social media are going crazy. People are commenting diligently under a post on Facebook in the group "Du bisch vo Cham wenn...".

"A sign saying what you are still allowed to do would be easier"

One user writes: "That screams Bünzli again. And yes, I understand if you decide to do it this way because certain people aren't able to dispose of their waste properly." She continues: "But a park like this should also be a place to linger and relax. And that includes having something to eat or drink. It's a shame what they're doing to this park. I've known Villette Park since I was a child."

Another user writes: "I've never seen the picnickers leave a mess! Always loved having a picnic there with the kids and in between the kids went to play."

Another user on Facebook wrote under the post: "A sign saying what you are still allowed to do would be easier. It's a shame and sad that public land is buttoned up from front to back with bans and regulations." Most visitors are orderly and respectful, these are once again the ones being punished.

One user writes: "When does it become picnicking? Eating an apple or a chocolate bar or drinking water? Or only when you lie down on the grass with a blanket and all that?"

Not everyone is against it

The bans are causing a stir - and are also met with understanding. One Facebook user writes: "There are only bans where others go too far. In the past, almost anything was possible, but nothing was left lying around. We still had respect."

Or: "That's right. The park is worth protecting, there are plenty of other places where you can have a picnic."

The rules have been in place since 2005

The municipality itself is surprised that so much attention is being paid to the prohibition sign at the start of the season, as the ban has been in place for over 20 years. When asked by blue News, a spokeswoman said: "As temperatures rise, more people automatically visit Villette Park because it gets warmer. At the start of each season, we receive isolated reports from the public that the park rules are sometimes not being adhered to." This is why the municipality has put up additional signs at the start of the season - as in previous years.

The fact that the board has received so much attention is astonishing, as the rules are nothing new. "The regulations for Villette Park originate from the 2005 ordinance on the use and protection of public facilities - so they have been in force for many years. The regulations have also been signposted in the park for years."

The regulations have not changed. The spokeswoman says: "The area around the lake is divided up differently. Villette Park is intended for walking and strolling." Right next to the park is the Hirsgarten. The spokeswoman says: "Picnicking, 'Sünnelen' and so on are permitted in the Hirsgarten." The aim is to diversify the public offerings and provide everyone with an opportunity to spend time at the lake in their free time.