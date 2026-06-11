Even before Parliament debates the content of the EU package, the focus is on the rules of the vote. Today, the Council of States will reveal for the first time the extent of support for the toughest hurdle: the double majority of the people and the cantons.

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Does the EU package require a majority in the cantons as well as a popular majority? The Council of States will make an initial decision this morning, as a sort of test of the mood. Here’s what you need to know about the issue:

The Background

In its message to Parliament on the EU treaties, the Federal Council proposes subjecting them to an optional referendum—that is, a simple popular majority. It also asks Parliament to reject the Compass Initiative, which requires a double majority of the people and the cantons for the treaties as well.

Behind the scenes at the Federal Palace, a fierce debate has been raging ever since over the issue of the majority of the cantons. The Council of States’ Political Institutions Committee (SPK-S) is divided: by a vote of 7 to 6, it advocates subjecting the Bilateral Agreements III to a mandatory referendum, meaning a two-thirds majority of the cantons would be required for approval. The sister committee of the National Council (SPK-N) shares this view. However, the Foreign Affairs Committees of both chambers (APK-N and APK-S) are opposed.

Whether the implementation of the EU package requires a majority of the cantons is a matter of controversy not only among politicians but also among experts. This was evident in a public hearing conducted by the SPK-S at the end of March. With its initiative, the SPK-S took up a proposal by legal scholar Stefan Schmid. During the hearing, he had pointed out a contradiction between the Federal Constitution and the treaty package, particularly regarding the free movement of persons. As a solution, he proposed a transitional article for the Constitution.

The Arguments

Given the far-reaching implications of the EU package, this constitutional amendment is absolutely necessary, according to proponents of the double majority. This would exempt the EU package from the prohibition on concluding international treaties that prevent Switzerland from independently managing immigration. Most recently, the question was raised as to whether the new provisions related to the EU Citizens’ Rights Directive contradict the immigration article in the Constitution.

The majority of both APKs do not see the contradiction between the EU package and the immigration article in the Constitution that was asserted by the SPK. Nor is a new constitutional regulation of international law and national law deemed appropriate. They noted in their decision that no new right of residence is envisaged that would contradict the immigration article in the Constitution.

The Outlook

It will be a close call. The SVP is clearly in favor of the double majority. The SP, Greens, and GLP are opposed. It will be interesting to see how the members of the FDP and the Center Party position themselves. They hold a comfortable majority in the Council of States. In the SPK-S, Commission President Heidi Z'graggen (Center/UR) cast the deciding vote in favor of the Council of States majority.

The Roadmap

Today’s discussion is certainly not the final debate on the cantonal majority. At the end of June, the SPK-S will deliberate on another option: the “sui generis” mandatory referendum. The final decision will likely not be made until after the substantive discussions on the EU treaty package are concluded, meaning next year at the earliest. The outcome is still open.