A radar flash, a flap of wings - and an animal traffic offender: in Köniz, a duck was caught again at exactly 52 km/h.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mallard duck was flashed by radar at 52 km/h in a 30 km/h zone in Oberwangen near Köniz - at exactly the same place, day and speed as seven years ago.

The municipality of Köniz and the police inspectorate officially confirmed the incident and took it up with humor on social media.

The feathered speeder has no consequences to fear. Show more

Speeding alarm on Wangentalstrasse - but this time it wasn't a driver behind the wheel, but a feathered traffic offender. A mallard was in a particular hurry and was promptly caught by the radar.

Speeding at 52 km/h in a 30 km/h zone - a human would have been fined. But the duck? Got away scot-free.

The snapshot was taken on April 13 in the Oberwangen district of Köniz - and makes us smile. Because exactly seven years ago, in the same place, on the same day and at exactly the same speed, a duck was also flashed.

Coincidence? Or is it a notorious repeat offender with a penchant for speeding?

No fine for a duck

In any case, the municipality of Köniz takes it with humor - and posted the picture on Facebook with the question: "Late April Fool's joke or fake?"

The answer came promptly from the Köniz police inspectorate: no joke, no fake - it's all real. The radar devices are calibrated annually, the photos are sealed and checked by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology.

Why the duck was in such a hurry remains a mystery. Perhaps it had an important nesting meeting or simply wanted a tailwind. One thing is certain: it remains unpunished. Fines for birds? Not (yet).

