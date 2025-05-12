Speeding alarm on Wangentalstrasse - but this time it wasn't a driver behind the wheel, but a feathered traffic offender. A mallard was in a particular hurry and was promptly caught by the radar.
Speeding at 52 km/h in a 30 km/h zone - a human would have been fined. But the duck? Got away scot-free.
The snapshot was taken on April 13 in the Oberwangen district of Köniz - and makes us smile. Because exactly seven years ago, in the same place, on the same day and at exactly the same speed, a duck was also flashed.
Coincidence? Or is it a notorious repeat offender with a penchant for speeding?
No fine for a duck
In any case, the municipality of Köniz takes it with humor - and posted the picture on Facebook with the question: "Late April Fool's joke or fake?"
The answer came promptly from the Köniz police inspectorate: no joke, no fake - it's all real. The radar devices are calibrated annually, the photos are sealed and checked by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology.
Why the duck was in such a hurry remains a mystery. Perhaps it had an important nesting meeting or simply wanted a tailwind. One thing is certain: it remains unpunished. Fines for birds? Not (yet).