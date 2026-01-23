Illegally parked e-scooters are a daily problem for many blind and visually impaired people. According to their association, the situation has hardly improved in recent years. They are calling for stricter rules and greater consideration.

More Than Just a Nuisance This upsets a lot of people—and for blind people, it can even be dangerous

Here's what it's all about Improperly parked e-scooters make it difficult for blind and visually impaired people to navigate safely in public spaces.

The Swiss Federation for the Blind and Visually Impaired is therefore calling for stricter rules governing the parking of shared scooters.

In addition to designated parking areas, what is needed above all is greater consideration on the part of users. Summary created with

E-scooters have long been a common sight in Swiss cities. For many blind and visually impaired people, however, e-scooters can become an obstacle. If they are carelessly parked on sidewalks, in front of entrances, or on tactile guide paths, they can make it difficult for people to navigate independently and, in the worst case, lead to accidents. Likewise, people repeatedly ride e-scooters on sidewalks, which is prohibited.

Many sighted people do not realize the consequences that improperly parked vehicles have for people with visual impairments. For Martin Abele, head of the Advocacy and Communications Department at the Swiss Federation of the Blind and Visually Impaired (sbv), this issue is anything but new.

“This is something that people affected by the issue bring up time and again,” says Abele. Practically everywhere where shared e-scooters are available, the association is made aware of related problems. The situation is particularly pronounced in Zurich, where several providers are active, resulting in a correspondingly high number of vehicles in public spaces.

Abele has been observing the problem for years—without seeing any significant improvement. “I was recently back in Zurich and, to be honest, I was surprised to find that things are actually still the same as they were five years ago. The scooters are still often in the way.”

When You Suddenly Lose Your Bearings

For sighted people, an electric scooter parked across the path is often just a minor annoyance. For blind or severely visually impaired people, however, the same object can become a serious barrier.

Many people with visual impairments use a white cane or a guide dog to navigate along fixed landmarks in public spaces. These include curbs, building facades, and so-called tactile-visual guidance lines—special ground markings that can be felt and guide people safely to locations such as crosswalks, transit stops, or public buildings. Cities and cantons have been investing in such orientation aids for years to enable people with visual impairments to move about as independently as possible.

However, it is precisely these aids that can be blocked by illegally parked e-scooters.

“People with visual impairments have their usual routes that help them find their way,” explains Abele. “If these routes are blocked, there is a risk of accidents, and they also have to leave their usual route, which makes it difficult for them to find their way again afterward.”

Losing one's bearings can have far-reaching consequences. Anyone who has to stray from the safe path may, under certain circumstances, find themselves closer to traffic or be unable to locate important landmarks.

Guide Dogs Reach Their Limits

Even guide dogs can't always handle such situations without difficulty.

“Depending on how the scooter is positioned, even a guide dog can have trouble finding a safe way around it,” says Abele. It becomes particularly problematic when the scooter blocks the entire passageway. This is because a guide dog is not allowed to simply let its owner step out onto the street; instead, it must navigate within the safe pedestrian area.

To prevent electric scooters from being left on sidewalks, the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is calling for designated parking areas. Keystone

In addition, not every visually impaired person has a guide dog. Many rely exclusively on a white cane or a signal cane and must be able to feel their way around obstacles or recognize them in time. If a scooter is lying across the sidewalk or its handlebars are protruding into the pedestrian area, it becomes much more difficult to get around.

The problem isn't e-scooters—it's where they're parked

In principle, the sbv’s criticism is not directed at e-scooters as a mode of transportation. “Many users simply don’t think about where to park the scooter,” says Abele. In some cases, a scooter is simply left where the ride ends—right in the middle of the sidewalk. “They just park it wherever it’s convenient for them.”

A study commissioned by the federal government also concludes that so-called “illegal parking” is one of the biggest challenges facing shared e-scooters—especially in pedestrian zones. That is why various cities are now testing hybrid or fully dock-based parking systems.

Specifically, this means that providers may only park their vehicles in defined parking zones in individual city districts (hybrid) or throughout the entire city. This is a solution that the sbv also favors: “Our preferred solution would be for e-scooters to be allowed to park only at clearly defined locations.”

Internationally, too, more and more cities are adopting designated parking zones, such as Lyon and Prague. Especially in densely built-up city centers, this model is now considered an effective way to prevent sidewalks from being blocked.

In addition, the sbv welcomes further restrictions. For example, speed limits or driving bans in heavily trafficked pedestrian zones are sensible measures to reduce conflicts with pedestrians.

Consideration Instead of Obstacles

Several years ago, the Swiss Federation of the Blind and Visually Impaired launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with the bike-sharing providers Voi, Lime, and Tier. The goal was to raise awareness among users about how important it is for vehicles to be parked correctly for blind and visually impaired people.

Despite its campaigns, the sbv has found that it can only influence users’ behavior to a limited extent. “From the perspective of people with visual impairments, it would actually be best if there were no e-scooter rental services,” said Abele. In the city of Lucerne, for example, the problem does not exist, and in Wetzikon, it has not existed since 2023. At that time, the city in the Zurich Oberland banned the service again following negative reactions from the public.

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