From July 1, 2025, learner drivers in Switzerland will also have to demonstrate knowledge of modern driver assistance systems. This change affects both the theory test and the practical test.

In the theory test, candidates must know the differences between driver assistance and automation systems.

In practice, they must demonstrate the correct use and limits of these systems.

In the theory test, candidates must know the differences between driver assistance and automation systems.

In practice, they must demonstrate the correct use and limits of these systems. Show more

The aim is for learner drivers to understand the various systems, use them correctly and know their limits. This is according toBlick.

What does this mean for the theory test?

In future, people who want to obtain a driving license will have to prove in the theory test that they know the differences between driver assistance and automation systems. Specifically, they must understand the three effects: "informing and warning", "continuously assisting" and "temporarily intervening".

What does this mean for the practical test?

In the practical driving test, candidates are tested on whether they know the driver assistance systems that are installed in the car. You then have to use these correctly in front of the examiners. Finally, you must be able to show that you know the limits and risks of the systems.

What do learner drivers need to know?

The new rules mean that driving schools will have to adapt their lessons. Driving instructors will now teach learners how to use the most common assistance systems in the car correctly. It is important to understand that the driver is still responsible. Students must therefore also learn what these systems cannot do and where their limits are.

Driver training will remain practical and efficient, but with a new focus. The correct use of assistance systems will become an important part of driving skills. Driving instructors are preparing intensively for these changes. Training will cover the use of automated vehicles and specific assistance systems. New drivers must learn to understand warnings and react quickly when they need to take control. These new skills will be practiced during training.

The Association of Road Traffic Authorities (Asa) has updated guideline number 7 on the "Acceptance of driving tests" to take account of the new requirements in the driving test. This adjustment ensures that the assessment of driver assistance systems during the test is standardized throughout Switzerland.

Car and motorcycle tests affected

Knowledge of assistance and automation systems will be included in driving tests from July 1, 2025. This affects tests for cars (category B, BE, B1) and motorcycles (category A, A1).

"The legislator wants to ensure that drivers of cars and motorcycles understand the various assistance and automation systems, use them correctly and know their limits and risks," explains Michael Gehrken (54), President of the umbrella organization of driving instructors L-drive Switzerland, to Blick.

