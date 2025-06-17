In Dättlikon, it will soon no longer be permitted to rent out apartments on Airbnb in residential areas. Symbolbild: Google Street View

A municipality in the canton of Zurich is planning to ban Airbnb in residential areas in order to reduce noise and traffic. However, the canton is unsure whether this is legally permissible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dättlikon wants to be the first municipality in Zurich to completely ban Airbnb rentals in residential areas - because of complaints about noise and parties. This is reported in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The Canton of Zurich's building department has doubts about the legal basis, but has yet to officially review the new regulation.

Other cities such as Zurich, Lucerne and Geneva also regulate short-term rentals - mostly due to housing shortages. Show more

Dättlikon ZH is the first municipality in the canton planning to ban Airbnb completely in its residential zones. This was reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

It was triggered by complaints about noise and traffic. According to municipal clerk Karl Dürsteler, there have been cases of landlords using their accommodation as party and event locations.

The municipality of around 800 inhabitants amended the building and zoning regulations (BZO). The use of residential zones was specified in such a way that offers such as Airbnb and bed and breakfasts are officially classified as accommodation establishments - and are therefore still not permitted in these zones. In mid-May, the population approved this by 200 votes to 54.

Legal concerns of the canton

However, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the Zurich Building Department has expressed doubts about the legal basis for such a ban. Spokesman Claudio Jörg emphasized, however, that the spatial planning department has never examined the issue in detail.

The building directorate must approve the new building and zoning regulations, which usually takes place within three months. If the building directorate rejects the ban, Dättlikon could appeal to the building appeal court.

Other Swiss cities and municipalities have also taken measures against Airbnb, but mostly for reasons of housing shortage. In Zurich, an initiative is currently underway to limit short-term rentals to 90 days per year. Similar regulations already exist in Ticino, Geneva and Lucerne.

More on the topic