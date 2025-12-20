Municipal building in Ebikon: 50 residents with the highest tax income are allowed twelve free visits to the Rotsee pool. Keystone/Urs Flueeler (Archivbild)

Is such a gift appropriate? In the municipality of Ebikon LU, the 50 residents with the highest tax income are allowed to use the bathing facilities free of charge. The Greens are irritated by the unusual measure.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the municipality of Ebikon in the canton of Lucerne, 50 residents with the highest tax income receive twelve free admissions to the Rotsee baths.

The municipality does not want the gift to be seen as a "quid pro quo", but as a "sign of our appreciation".

The measure has been in place for five years and costs the municipality around CHF 2,000 a year.

The Greens in the municipality criticize the process and want to submit a corresponding question to the municipal parliament. Show more

In Ebikon, 50 residents receive mail from the municipality every year. "Thank you very much for strengthening our municipality with your tax contribution," said a recent letter reported in the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper. According to the letter, 50 citizens will receive free entry to the municipality's swimming pool. "As a token of our appreciation, we are giving you twelve entries to the Rotsee swimming pool," the letter reads.

Gifts only for the best taxpayers? "The letter from the municipality raises some questions," Markus Aregger tells the newspaper. He is a local councillor and co-president of the Green Party in Ebikon and wants to know above all what criteria are used to decide who receives such a gift.

The Rotsee baths in Ebikon. IMAGO (Archivbild)

Greens want to submit an inquiry

When asked by the "Luzerner Zeitung", the head of finance, Susanne Troesch-Portman, said: "The Ebikon municipal administration has sent a thank-you card to around 50 natural persons with admission to the baths". These are "people with above-average tax revenues". The measure has been in place for five years and would cost the municipality around CHF 2,000.

Furthermore, the admissions are not to be seen as a service in return, but as an "expression of appreciation". The reason given is that people with high tax revenues are also more mobile than average. "Municipalities face particular challenges in an inter-communal comparison," explains the head of finance - presumably a reference to tax competition.

Local councillor Aregger is not convinced. He describes the measure as "unfair". It gives the impression that people who pay their taxes punctually and correctly, but simply too little, are at a disadvantage. The Greens now want to submit a question to the municipal parliament.