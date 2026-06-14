On Sunday afternoon, a large demonstration took place in Basel to mark Women’s Strike Day. Thousands of people took to the streets.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Basel on Sunday for the feminist strike day. The authorized rally in Basel is the first of several planned demonstrations across Switzerland.

The rally began at 3:00 p.m. on Petersplatz and proceeded toward Kleinbasel via the Wettstein Bridge, as observed by a Keystone-SDA reporter. Wearing purple T-shirts and carrying music boxes, banners, and cardboard signs, the demonstrators marched through the streets to protest against femicide and patriarchal forms of rule.

One of the central issues remains violence against women and genderqueer people, as media spokesperson Franziska Stier told the Keystone-SDA news agency upon request. The verdict on the femicide in the Basel-Landschaft municipality of Binningen a few weeks ago has been a major focus for the movement, including through solidarity rallies. Other issues include care work and preparations for a national care strike in 2027.